Police ask for public’s help to locate 3-month-old girl

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a 3-month-old infant who was reported missing by child protective services, authorities said.

West Virginia Child Protective Services reported Angel Nichole Overstreet missing on Monday after checking with her father regarding custody issues stemming from Kentucky, Huntington Police said in a statement.

The father told them he had turned the baby over to workers with the agency approximately two weeks earlier, police said. Authorities say investigators have not been able to substantiate a custody exchange and can’t confirm the girl’s whereabouts since May 8.

Police asked for the public’s help to find the child, who is described as white, with blue eyes, dark hair and a strawberry-shaped mark on the back of her neck.

Police said they are working with child protective services in West Virginia and Kentucky to find the girl.