Disneyland’s new $100 sandwich is all for show
Disneyland in California, unlike Disney World in Florida, took its time to open back up after it closed for the pandemic. It only reopened its gates on April 30 of this year after 14 months of closure, but updated California guidelines mean that it will end capacity and physical distancing limitations by mid-June. The two parks that comprise the resort, Disneyland and California Adventure, are serving up enticing reasons for tourists to return, and that includes flashy new foods and beverages. Specifically, a sandwich that costs $99.99 before tax.thetakeout.com