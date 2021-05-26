Disneyland’s new $100 sandwich is all for show

The Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure Park is finally opening to the public on June 4, and we already got our first glimpse at one of the new land's coolest features: the animatronic Spider-Man. During a media preview event earlier this week, Disneyland unveiled an incredibly high-tech and hyperrealistic Spider-Man robot that soars more than 50 feet above the Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction, and it's truly nuts to watch. The stunt-double animatronic — or struntronic, for short — hurdles through the air completely untethered and does a flip before safely landing on a hidden net. (You can learn more about the science behind the futuristic flying robot here, if you so please.)