Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Gold + Platinum Discs Awarded to the Jimi Hendrix Experience Go to Auction

By Philip Trapp
Posted by 
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two gold and one platinum disc plaques initially awarded to The Jimi Hendrix Experience drummer Mitch Mitchell will hit the auction block on Thursday (May 27) via U.K. auction house Ewbank's. All three are expected to fetch thousands of dollars each. The gold awards from the Recording Industry Association of...

classicrock961.com
Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
972
Followers
3K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Redding
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Billy Cox
Person
Mitch Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction House#Gold Awards#Double Platinum#Studio Album#Riaa#Crash Landing#Hendrix Mitchell And#Band Of Gypsys#British#Ewbank S Auctions#Ewbank S Entertainment#Voodoo Chile#Bandleader Jimi Hendrix#Platinum Discs#Silver#Love Award#Purple Haze#U K#Confirmed Provenance#Pounds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Gold
News Break
Auctions
News Break
Music
Related
Musicaquariumdrunkard.com

Jimi Hendrix :: Nine To The Universe

Musings of Jimi Hendrix collaborating with Miles Davis have stoked rumors for nearly half a century, but the consummation of these two giants of American sound collage never came to fruition. The guitarist left us in 1970, and either their teaming up never happened, or it wasn’t documented (let us keep hoping, heads).
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
Musicthecurrent.org

Today in Music History: David Bowie released "Space Oddity"

Today in 1969, David Bowie released "Space Oddity" just in time for the first Apollo 11 lunar landing. The song reached No. 5 in the U.K. chart, but in the U.S, it stalled at No. 124. When it was re-released as a single in 1973, the song reached No. 15 on the Billboard Chart and became Bowie's first hit single in America. It became one of Bowie's signature songs and one of four of his songs to be included in "The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's 500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll". The song was inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey", with a title that plays on the film's title, and in January 2016, it reentered singles charts around the world following Bowie's death.
MusicPosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

K.K. Downing Proud of Grabbing Jimi Hendrix’s Empty Coke Bottle

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing recalled sneaking backstage at the Isle of Wight Festival in 1970 in a bid to meet Jimi Hendrix. Already a big fan of the Jimi Hendrix Experience, Downing managed to find his way to the trio’s dressing room caravan on the British island. In a new interview on BBC Radio 2’s Rock Show with Johnnie Walker, he shared his pride over recovering souvenirs from the adventure.
Musicthebrag.com

Ex-Judas Priest guitarist says Jimi Hendrix is his ‘Rock God’

Former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing has revealed that his ultimate Rock God would be the late and great legend Jimi Hendrix in a new interview. Speaking on BBC’s The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker, the KK’s Priest rocker chose the ‘Bold As Love’ singer for their ‘Rock God’ segment while fondly recalling the time he went to see the iconic music legend play no less than six times.
Musicloudersound.com

Steve Cropper interview: Jimi Hendrix, John Belushi, and celebrity cowbell

The guitarist with Booker T. & The M.G.’s, Stax Records’ house band, Steve Cropper backed scores of soul greats during the 60s as well as being a go-to producer. He’s also a songwriter whose compositions include classics such as Wilson Pickett’s In The Midnight Hour, Eddie Floyd’s Knock On Wood and Otis Redding’s (Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay.
MusicPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Reissue Roundup: Spring Sets From Fleetwood Mac, the Who and More

The past three months haven't delivered a huge bounty of reissues and archival recordings, but there have been some great records nonetheless. The usual assortment of deluxe editions, super deluxe editions and vinyl-and-multi-disc-stuffed box sets arrived. But there are also sets dedicated to a lost '60s band's entire recording output and an album including the last U.S. concert by one of the 20th century's most adventurous artists.
Musicrock929rocks.com

Dave Grohl Says Nirvana Members Have Recorded New Music Together

Dave Grohl said that he and surviving Nirvana members Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear have gotten together for spontaneous jam sessions that resulted in recording new music. Grohl explained in a new interview how Novoselic, who is a pilot, will fly down on occasion to Los Angeles where he and Smear live. When that happens, the three musicians will jam if there’s an open studio nearby or if any instruments are around.
MusicGuitar Player

80 Ways to Play a C Chord – Jimi Hendrix Style

"What would Jimi do?" It's a question I've asked myself countless times over the last four decades, particularly when faced with creating groovy rhythm guitar parts from basic chord charts. Hendrix didn’t really use a lot of different types of chords, but the vocabulary he created with the ones he...
Musicjazziz.com

Featured Album: 2B3 – ‘Jimi’ (Self Release)

Not only one of the most sonically innovative guitarists in any genre, Jimi Hendrix wrote tunes that have become indelibly etched in the minds of generations of rock fans. Built around meaty riffs that hark back to his blues and R&B influences, Hendrix’s songs provide durable platforms on which to expand and improvise. That’s the m.o. of organ trio B23, who delve into the late guitar icon’s songbook on their new release, Jimi. The album came about serendipitously, when Hammond B3 player Jeff Jenkins (Phil Woods, Freddie Hubbard) and drummer Mike Marlier (Benny Golson, Dave Grusin) invited guitarist Mike Abbott (Randy Brecker, Maria Schneider) to play on a rendition of “Foxey Lady” they were cutting for a different release.
Musicthebrag.com

A bobblehead of Jimi Hendrix lighting his guitar on fire is coming in August

A bobblehead figure depicting the iconic moment Jimi Hendrix set his guitar on fire at his June 1967 show at the Monterey Pop Festival is coming soon, according to his estate. According to guitar.com, the joint project between the legendary guitarist’s estate and Kollectico will see a limited-edition run of bobbleheads that are “officially licensed, hand-sculpted and painted and come packaged in collector boxes.”
Entertainmentedibledc.com

Edible DC Brings Home Platinum and Silver Awards

The magazine’s cover and feature photography win top national awards. Edible DC is thrilled to announce two new Hermes Creative Awards, a Platinum Award for Print Cover for our Spring 2021 issue, and a Gold Award for our Feature Photography in the Summer 2021 issue. Named after Hermes, the Greek...
MusicAmerican Songwriter

Voice Memos, Authentic Emotions, Jimi Hendrix And More: How Rostam Makes A Record

Sometimes, it’s hard for singer, songwriter, producer and former member of Vampire Weekend, Rostam Batmanglij, to think about the magnitude of the reach his music has had. “I find it overwhelming at times, and other times, very gratifying,” he noted. When Batmanglij speaks, it’s slow and calculated, almost as if...
Entertainmentloudersound.com

There’s a new bobblehead of Jimi Hendrix with his Strat on fire. Take our money now

The incendiary climax to Jimi Hendrix’s show-stealing performance at the 1967 Monterey Pop Fest is one of the most iconic moments in rock ’n’ roll history. Introduced on-stage by Rolling Stone Brian Jones as “the most exciting guitar player I’ve ever heard”, the American proceeded to redefine what was possible with wood and wire, leaving his audience slack-jawed in admiration as he closed out a spectacular deconstruction of Wild Thing by dry humping his Marshall amps then spraying lighter fuel on his Fender Stratocaster and setting it ablaze. The performance made the shy Seattle-born six-stringer the embodiment of rock ’n’ roll.
Music1045wjjk.com

Stu’s Latest “Must Have”: “Flaming Guitar” Jimi Hendrix Bobblehead!

Stu has a problem. He’s a compulsive shopper. When he’s out, especially at record stores, he tends to spend too much money buying a variety of collectibles….. You know…..t-shirts…..incense and incense burners…..Pop funk figures…..and more!. He’s even picked up a bobblehead or two……actually has a Bettie Page bobblehead in his...
Music96krock.com

VIDEO: All-Star Jam of Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Fire’ Ft. Slash, Phil Collen & Robert DeLeo

Slash, Phil Collen and Robert DeLeo joined forces for a truly outstanding cover of Jimi Hendrix’s “Fire” and for a good cause. Embedded below, the performance was part of a live stream benefit fundraiser for the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association‘s Beastly Ball. Sitting in on drums is Forrest Robinson, the drummer for Collen’s blues side-band Delta Deep.
ShoppingHODINKEE

Auctions A Thunderbirds Pilot's Legacy Lives On Through A Gold Rolex

Every watch is a vessel for a story, and a simple engraving is one way to reveal it. Always read the caseback. Take the Rolex Ref. 6605 currently up for auction at Heritage Auctions. Its case is 34mm, made from solid 18k gold, and the aging matte-white dial bears an insignia at 6 o'clock, depicting the Thunderbird, a mythical creature that appears in the oral and written traditions of Indigenous-American tribes across North America; it's said that lightning arcs from its eyes and thunder bursts from its wings.