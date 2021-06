Trevor Strnad (vocals) comments: “IS THIS REAL LIFE? Yes, thankfully! We are beyond excited (and a little emotional) to finally announce our ‘Verminous’-themed ‘Up From The Sewer Tour 2021’! It’s been a long, torturous year full of disappointments and cosmic cockblocks, and seeing this tour come into fruition is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been eager to share with you all. We are honored to have assembled our dudes in After The Burial, Carnifex, Rivers of Nihil and Undeath for an evening of guaranteed fun, friendship, and ferocious heavy metal music. Get tickets now! Everyone is eager to be back at concerts and the tickets WILL MOVE FAST. Don’t be left out in the cold!”