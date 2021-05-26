Brianna Keilar Mocks Chair of ‘Bogus’ Arizona Election Audit: ‘Like a Walking Infomercial for Conspiracy Theory News’
CNN New Day co-anchor Brianna Keilar shared a less than charitable view of Arizona State Senate President Karen Fann Wednesday morning, after airing highlights of a stunning interview held by CNN Reporter Kyung Lah. “She’s like a walking infomercial for conspiracy theory news,” Keilar snarked in a comment that at once mocked Fann and the information sources currently polluting our national discourse.www.mediaite.com