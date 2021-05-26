Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grant County, KY

Hudson awarded Justin Thomas Grant

By Editorials
Grant County News
 16 days ago

The family of Justin Thomas recently selected Grant County High School golfer Maddi Hudson as a recipients of the 2021 Justin Thomas Grant. Designed to provide financial assistance to golfers whose records have proven they have potential to play at a collegiate level, this opportunity from the Thomas family and Kentucky Golf Foundation enables the recipients to play a more robust tournament schedule across the country to help them gain more exposure in leading to a college golf scholarship. The Hudson family will receive $3,000 as a recipient of this year’s grant.

www.grantky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, KY
City
Hudson, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thomas College#Purchase College#Grant County High School#Kentucky Golf Foundation#Golfers#Exclusive#Financial Assistance#Free Access
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House unveils antitrust package to rein in tech giants

A House antitrust panel on Friday unveiled a bipartisan agenda made up of five bills that would give regulators greater authority to rein in the power of tech giants. The bills put forward by leaders of the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee follow a blockbuster report released by the Judiciary panel last year alleging ways that Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook abuse their market power. The report was approved on a party-line vote earlier this year.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Putin says relations with U.S. at lowest point in years

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in an interview with NBC News ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden next week, said U.S.-Russia relations are at their lowest point in years. Putin and Biden will meet in Geneva on Wednesday. The White House has said Biden will bring up ransomware...