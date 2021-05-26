Hudson awarded Justin Thomas Grant

The family of Justin Thomas recently selected Grant County High School golfer Maddi Hudson as a recipients of the 2021 Justin Thomas Grant. Designed to provide financial assistance to golfers whose records have proven they have potential to play at a collegiate level, this opportunity from the Thomas family and Kentucky Golf Foundation enables the recipients to play a more robust tournament schedule across the country to help them gain more exposure in leading to a college golf scholarship. The Hudson family will receive $3,000 as a recipient of this year’s grant.