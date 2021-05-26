Trump Tried to End 2008 Investigation Into Patriots by Bribing Former Senator With ‘A Lot Of Money’: Report
According to a detailed report from ESPN, Donald Trump attempted to intervene with a U.S. Senate investigation long before he became president. In 2008, U.S. Senator Arlen Specter directed his “passion for the truth” at the New England Patriots, with the goal of determining how many NFL games their “Spygate” scandal helped them win. That’s right, the intersection of sports and politics is not a new trend.www.mediaite.com