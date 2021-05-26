Cancel
Amazon Could Make Push Into Brick-and-Mortar Pharmacies: Report

By Tony Owusu
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Report is considering moving further into the pharmacy space by opening brick-and-mortar storefronts, according to a new report.

The e-commerce giant has discussed using its Whole Foods stores to house the pharmacies, as well as launching standalone sites, Business Insider reported Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The company's plan to take a bigger slice of the roughly $370-billion prescription drug market have not been finalized despite ongoing discussions around the idea, according to the story.

It could take at least a year before any meaningful rollout of physical stores occurred, BI reported, but Amazon has considered opening standalone stores in several areas including Boston and Phoenix.

Late last year, Amazon announced the launch of its online drugstore, Amazon Pharmacy, about two years after the Seattle-based company acquired PillPack for $753 million. PillPack was an online pharmacy known for organizing pills into packets and delivering drugs directly to consumer homes.

Amazon shares were little changed Wednesday, rising 0.4% to $3,273.23 in the morning session.

But shares of retail pharmacies took a hit on the news with CVS Health Corp (CVS) - Get Report falling 2.6%, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) - Get Report dropping 3.9% and Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) - Get Report declining 4.4%.

Also on Wednesday, Amazon announced the purchase of MGM Studios for $8.45 billion, marking the second-largest acquisition in the company's history after the purchase of Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017.

Amazon is a holding in Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS member club. Want to be alerted before Jim Cramer buys or sells AMZN? Learn more now.

