The world has officially gained another ocean, according to National Geographic. The magazine has been responsible for mapping the world's oceans since 1915 and has now declared there to be a fifth ocean. The new ocean is called the Southern Ocean and joins the Atlantic, Pacific, Indian and Arctic oceans. The Southern Ocean surrounds Antarctica and is defined by the Antarctic Circumpolar Current. The Southern Ocean encompasses unique and fragile marine ecosystems that are home to wonderful marine life such as whales, penguins, and seals, Enric Sala, National Geographic Explorer In Residence. The waters of the Southern Ocean are said to be less salty and considerably colder than their northern siblings.