Connecticut State

Connecticut: Bill Legalizing Online Gaming & Sports Wagering

STL.News
STL.News
 15 days ago
HARTFORD, CT (STL.News) Governor Ned Lamont is applauding a bipartisan vote in the Connecticut State Senate last night giving final legislative approval to a bill that will legalize online gaming and sports wagering in Connecticut. The legislation, which was approved last week by the House of Representatives and will next be transmitted to the governor for his signature, comes as a result of an agreement the Lamont administration reached earlier this year with the Mohegan Tribe and Mashantucket Pequot Tribe.

