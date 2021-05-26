Cancel
Covid: I left London during lockdown due to security threat - Cummings

BBC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDominic Cummings' controversial trip to County Durham during lockdown was due to security threats, not just childcare reasons, the ex-No 10 aide has said. Speaking to MPs, Mr Cummings said he moved his family out of London after his wife received death threats from a gang of people outside his home.

www.bbc.com
#Uk#Death Threats#Home Security#County Durham#Public Security#Downing Street#Security Threats#Mr Hunt#London#Barnard Castle Trip#Considerable Criticism#Spring
