The Apache Casino Hotel will be hosting a job fair and hiring event today (06-02-21) from 1:00pm until 6:00pm in the event center. If you're looking for a job, or maybe a career change today's the day! They're looking to fill several positions and have all kinds of different opportunities available. Imagine working at "Your Happy Place" and being a team member at Apache Casino Hotel. Plus they have great benefits and bonus plans too! You won't want to miss it, it's going on now until 6:00pm this evening.