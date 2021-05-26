Cancel
North Korea-linked tankers see increased activity in May

By Min Chao Choy, Won-Gi Jung
nknews.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Korea-linked shipping activities in May were marked by an increase in the voyages of fuel-carrying tankers and bicoastal trips. At least 25 ships were detected making DPRK-related voyages from May 1 to May 25, according to NK Pro analysis of Automatic Identification System (AIS) ship-tracking data. Ships are meant to broadcast AIS signals in order to help nearby vessels avoid collision, but those conducting North Korean operations — both DPRK-flagged and foreign-owned — have become adept at tampering with their AIS to avoid tracking.

www.nknews.org
