8 Luxurious Log Cabins You Should Totally Rent in 2021

As the COVID vaccine rolls out and Americans prepare for a summer of reunions, dates, and parties, one question remains: What to wear in this new world?. Thousands of people, ready to leave their sweats behind, may find that their outlook or body has changed and want an entirely new wardrobe. Fashion company Rent The Runway, which struggled during the pandemic when reasons to dress up were few and far between (Coresight Research estimated that the size of the U.S. rental apparel market declined to $1.1 billion in 2020 compared to $1.3 billion the year before) says it has seen thousands of women return to the platform to reserve flashy designer clothing (think cutouts, minidresses, and bright patterns) for occasions as big as weddings and as small as brunch with friends. Now, Rent The Runway is making another offer to customers: They can own the runway. The company is making all of its clothes available for resale to subscribers and casual shoppers alike.