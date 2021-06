Businesses, no matter their size or sector, have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but small businesses, in particular, have suffered the most from the myriad ravages the virus has unleashed upon the world. It’s tough at the best of times for a small business to compete on a level playing field with the big brands, but post-pandemic it’s about to get a lot tougher. That’s why e-commerce consultant Rick Contreras believes it is vital for small businesses to digitize their operation if they wish to survive and thrive.