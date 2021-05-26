CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Seasonal Roadside Mowing Resumes

By pwsadmin
977wmoi.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSlow down, give workers distance; schedule timed to help pollinator growth. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that roadside mowing operations have resumed statewide, requiring drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel. Keeping with its commitment to help the environment, agriculture and economy, IDOT again is scheduling mowing to maintain and grow pollinator habitat.

977wmoi.com

Comments / 0

Related
edglentoday.com

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols, Roadside Safety Checks In The Month Of October

COLLINSVILLE/MADISON COUNTY – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces that the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols, and Roadside Safety Checks (R.S.C) in Madison County during the month of October. These projects are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Grafton continues street work and mowing

The oiling and chipping of roads in Grafton went well this year, according to Mayor Mike Morrow. He said they were able to get to roads that had not had an oil and chip treatment for years. In addition, they have been busy mowing city-owned property with the weather being...
GRAFTON, IL
977wmoi.com

Be On the Lookout for Deer on the Roadways

October, November, and December brings the high time of the year of car versus deer accidents. Deer mating season has once again arrived and archery hunting season began last week in Illinois. Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer offers these tips while watching for deer on the roadways:. “Don’t veer because...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insect#Reproduction#Idot#Illinois Transportation
977wmoi.com

54% of Illinoisans are Fully Vaccinated

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 19,244 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 209 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 1, 2021. Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
977wmoi.com

How will the Pandemic Impact Worker Needs?

The workplace has changed during the global pandemic, and its impact on urban and rural communities is still being written. University of Illinois Extension, in partnership with the Purdue Center for Regional Development, will review strategies for adapting to the new remote work environment in a free online webinar at noon, Oct. 13. A panel of workforce development experts will explore remote worker categories, pre- and post-pandemic trends, placemaking with an eye to the remote or digital worker, and other unique workforce development needs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
FOX8 News

Deere & Co. workers go on strike; first major walkout in 30 years

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — More than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers went on strike Thursday, the first major walkout at the agricultural machinery giant in more than three decades. The union had said its members would walk off the job if no deal has been reached Wednesday. The vast majority of the union rejected a contract […]
MOLINE, IL
riverbender.com

Illinois State Police Will Be Conducting Patrols, Roadside Safety Checks In The Month Of October

COLLINSVILLE/MADISON COUNTY – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces that the ISP will conduct Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols, Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) Patrols, Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols, and Roadside Safety Checks (R.S.C) in Madison County during the month of October. These projects are funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy