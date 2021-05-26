Seasonal Roadside Mowing Resumes
Slow down, give workers distance; schedule timed to help pollinator growth. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that roadside mowing operations have resumed statewide, requiring drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel. Keeping with its commitment to help the environment, agriculture and economy, IDOT again is scheduling mowing to maintain and grow pollinator habitat.977wmoi.com
Comments / 0