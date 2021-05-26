Cancel
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County prosecutors charge man in 1989 rape

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 32 years after a woman was raped in St. Louis County, a suspect is now facing charges.

St. Louis County authorities announced on Tuesday that 49-year-old Quincy Smith has been charged with forcible rape. He is jailed on $50,000 bond.

St. Louis County police say the attack happened on Sept. 30, 1989. A 29-year-old woman was walking at 4 a.m. when she was assaulted and raped. The woman told police she did not know the suspect.

Police say DNA evidence was resubmitted, leading to the new charge against Smith. He was 18 at the time of the crime.

