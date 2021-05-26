Cancel
Batesville, IN

Batesville Memorial Public Library events

By Kevin Green
Greensburg Daily News
Greensburg Daily News
 15 days ago

BATESVILLE – The following is a list of events scheduled to take place at the Batesville Public Library. June 1 – Summer Reading at the Batesville Memorial Public Library begins June 1 and runs through July 9. June 2 at 2 p.m. – Story Seekers Book Club at the Batesville...

Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg, IN
Media Account for Greensburg Daily News

Batesville, IN
Ripley County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

'Creating a Greener Tomorrow'

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation has a mission to support the overall comprehensive wealth of Ripley County. The Board of Directors is focusing on two forms of wealth in 2021; the environment, and arts and culture. One way the RCCF is being a champion for the local...
SocietyPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

CLUB CHATTER

The Smyrna Guys and Gals 4-H Club met May 18 at Smyrna Lutheran Church. Devotion leader Clare Spreckelson called the meeting to order. American pledge was led by Makayla Tebbe. The 4-H pledge was led by Alex Tebbe. Those in attendance answering roll call to what their plans are for...
Rushville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

RCHS Class of 1980 update

RUSHVILLE – The Rushville Consolidated High School Class of 1980 will host a reunion Saturday, July 17 in Rushville. Touring the downtown renovations, posing at the murals for pictures, viewing a nostalgic movie at the Princess Theater, and shopping and dining at many old and new places are suggested activities.
Rushville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Celebrate the 4th in Rushville

RUSHVILLE – As our country prepares to celebrate its independence on the 4th of July, Rushville has events planned for both Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. On July 3, the 34th Annual Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club Car Show will be held at North Memorial Park. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
Posted by
Greensburg Daily News

Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club offers photo contest

RUSHVILLE — The Rushville Breakfast Optimist Club is inviting student photographers to enter a contest. Students, ages 12-18 as of Oct. 1, 2020, are asked to submit photos that illustrate one of the 10 verses of The Optimist Creed. Photos may be 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10 and can be black...
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Library launches Summer Reading 2021

GREENSBURG — The Greensburg/Decatur County Public Library, with the support of Honda and several local businesses, have launched the 2021 summer reading program “Tails and Tales.”. “This year, the library is back with a full summer reading program,” said GPL Youth Services Director Jill Pratt. Last year around this time,...
Decatur County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

The best of the best

DECATUR COUNTY – North Decatur and South Decatur High School were recently named as two of US News & World Report’s 2021 “Best High Schools in the Nation.”. NDHS Principal Debbie Reynolds said she was thrilled by the news and that she wasn’t surprised given the effort put forth by everyone involved.
Greensburg, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Decatur Co. 'Y' is expanding

GREENSBURG — If all goes as planned, by roughly this time next year the Decatur County Family YMCA will be bigger and better than ever. The local Y recently hosted a groundbreaking to officially mark the start of construction on a new 13,000 square foot, $3.5 million expansion. The effort...
Rushville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Waggener Community Pool opens June 5

RUSHVILLE – Summer fun at Waggener Community Pool will begin June 5. Waggener Community Pool will be open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Daily admission is $3 for children up to 17 years of age. For those 18-and-older, the admission cost is $4.
Ripley County, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Cosmetology scholarships applications due June 1

RIPLEY COUNTY – The Ripley County Community Foundation is accepting applications for the Corinne’s Believers Memorial Scholarship. In 2012, the Batesville community lost a vibrant cosmetologist, Corinne Lamping, in an accident. Corinne was trained at Aveda Fredric’s Institute in 2010, after which she worked for the salon, Guys and Gals, in Batesville. She was passionate and dedicated to the ongoing art of hair, and hoped to own her own business one day, alongside her sister, Leann.
Batesville, INPosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Area graduation plan details

A school year marked but pandemic-related changes soon comes to an end as area high schools are hosting graduation ceremonies in the near future. Batesville High School will congratulate its seniors and present them with diplomas at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 29 in the school gym. Students will be provided a limited number of vouchers during graduation practice and a voucher will be required for admission to Sunday’s commencement exercise. Social distancing will be encouraged outside of family members and masks will be required.
Batesville, INeaglecountryonline.com

Ripley Youth Outreach Accepting Applications For $10K Change Grant

The goal of the grant is to provide youths with the financial resources needed to enact the change within the county. (Batesville, Ind.) - Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/.
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

Ribbon cutting held at The Old Schubox

Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for The Old Schubox on May 1. The Old Schubox is located at 213 North Walnut Street and sells custom-painted furniture plus handmade signs and decor. Contact owner Dana Schuman by email at theoldschubox1@yahoo.com or by phone at (812) 363-4230.
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

St. Louis students learn the art of carving

— The 8th graders at St. Louis Catholic School were recently visited by Mr. Tim Weberding courtesy of the Batesville Area Arts Council. Mr. Weberding shared some of his wisdom about having grit and pursuing your dreams. He also shared some of his personal handi-work and gave the students some tips on carving. Each student was then given a bar of soap to attempt a soap carving.
Ripley County, INWRBI Radio

Change Ripley County Grant applications accepted till June 1

Batesville, IN — Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59 PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/. The Change Ripley County Grant is only available once every two years. To apply, visit the Ripley County Community Foundation’s website at www.rccfonline.org/grants/applications/. To learn additional information, please contact the Ripley County Community Foundation by calling (812) 933-1098, emailing astreator@rccfonline.org, or visiting 13 E. George Street, Suite B, Batesville, Indiana.
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

Ribbon cutting held at Simplbiz

Batesville, IN — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Simplbiz on May 1. Simplbiz is located at 209 North Walnut Street, and offers business consulting services and support. Contact Kari Craig by email at hello@simplbiz.com or by phone, (812) 577-9533 to learn more about Simplbiz.
Batesville, INWRBI Radio

St. Louis School has two winners in local artist showcase

Batesville, IN — Saint Louis School had two winners in the Batesville Area Arts Council‘s Young Artist Showcase. Olivia Meer and Felicity Brelage are both winners in the visual arts division. Congratulations to both of these girls on their hard work and beautiful pictures. Submitted by: Betty Frey, Art Teacher...