Batesville Memorial Public Library events

The goal of the grant is to provide youths with the financial resources needed to enact the change within the county. (Batesville, Ind.) - Ripley Youth Outreach is accepting applications for the $10,000 Change Ripley County Grant, and applications are due June 1st by 11:59PM. The goal of the Change Ripley County Grant is to provide individuals between the ages of 13 and 23 with the financial resources needed to enact the change that they want to see in their community. Eligibility requirements can be found at https://rccfonline.org/grants/what-to-know-before-applying/.