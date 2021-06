Last seen on a sportier Ranger in the '90s, "Splash" could join other revived nameplates like the Lightning. Ford may be planning yet another revival of an old nameplate if a recent trademark filing holds any significance. Brought to our attention by TFLTruck, the Blue Oval has filed a trademark for the name "Splash," the same moniker given to a variant of the compact Ranger pickup back in the '90s. The Ranger was revived in 2019 after an eight-year hiatus in the U.S. and already has a plethora of upgrade packages, like the Tremor.