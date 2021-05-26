Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portsmouth, NH

Beloved Craft Burger Joint is Opening a Portsmouth, NH, Location in 2022

By Sarah Sullivan
Posted by 
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love game changing burgers, local craft beer, and a nostalgic environment then you are most likely a fan of Hop + Grind. We all know Guy Fieri is! The downtown Durham based burger joint was highlighted last May on a special takeout edition of Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Chef Bobby Marcotte was featured on the episode and I can't tell you how thrilling it was to see a hometown celebrity on the Food Network. Bobby is the executive chef of Hop + Grind (both Durham and Peabody, MA, locations) AND the executive chef of the Tuckaway Tavern in Raymond! Needless to say, he's a busy dude. But not too busy to open ANOTHER Hop + Grind Location in Portsmouth next year. He recently took to Facebook to share the news:

shark1053.com
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
717
Followers
1K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portsmouth, NH
Food & Drinks
City
Portsmouth, NH
City
Raymond, NH
City
Durham, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Restaurants
Portsmouth, NH
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Chef#Craft Beer#Food Drink#Executive Chef#Opening A Portsmouth#Diners Drive Ins#Dives#The Food Network#The Tuckaway Tavern#The Wrap Shack#Hop Grind#Peabody#Game Changing Burgers#Islington Street#Grind Location#Chef Bobby Marcotte#Getty Station#Love#Drive#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Hampton, NHPosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Hampton Beach Fireworks for June Have Been Canceled but Not Because of COVID

If you were planning on watching the fireworks displays at Hampton Beach on Saturday June 19th or Wednesday, June 23rd. They've been canceled. The reason why may surprise you. Piping plovers produce tiny chicks which take up to 30 days to become mature, at which time they can fly. Until that time we are unable to have fireworks on the beach. We expect that they will mature by the end of June.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

An Open Letter to the Person on the Other Side of This Maine Dairy Queen Drive Thru Speaker

To the person taking orders at the drive-thru at Dairy Queen in Windham on the evening of June 7:. I can only imagine how your day was going. Dairy Queen was busy on the evening I came to get Blizzards for my girlfriend, her daughter and myself. It was around 7 p.m., the thermometer in my car said it was still 92° and I wasn't the only one who thought getting Blizzards would be a great way to help beat the heat.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

A Monolithic Shark in Pretty Shallow Water Spotted in Marblehead Harbor, Massachusetts

It seems like I am seeing reports of people spotting gigantic sharks in shallow water every week. Is it because there are more sharks or more people recording it? This time, it turns out it was a basking shark according to whdh.com. I recently wrote about sightings of basking sharks near Nubble Lighthouse and other spots in our area. These pictures all seem to have these monolithic sharks in pretty shallow water close to shore.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.