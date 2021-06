Utah Jazz vs Sacramento Kings 5/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Sacramento Kings are hosting the Utah Jazz at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at 9:00 ET. The Kings have already been eliminated from the postseason and with back-to-back losses are tied with the Pelicans on the 11th place of the West. The Jazz still hold the best record in the NBA and are 6-2 in their previous eight matches. They hold a 1 ½ game cushion over the second Phoenix Suns.