The Truth About Fixer Upper's Lead Paint Scandal

Loyal fans of Fixer Upper have come to know and love Chip and Joanna Gaines. For 5 years, fans got a glimpse into the life of the Gaines' world outside of social media. Along with being fabulous designers, the couple was known for the revitalization of their hometown of Waco, Texas. In the course of the show, they opened Magnolia Market, the now infamous silos, and their recent venture, Magnolia Table. Through all of this, viewers felt like they knew Chip and Joanna Gaines' kids. Fans literally watched them grow up and help their parents every step of the way, often in the cutest of ways.