Atlanta, GA

Rapper busted for making it rain at his high school graduation (videos)

By Terry Shropshire
rolling out
 16 days ago
Metro Marrs (Image source: Instagram – @metromarrs)

Well, he and his family will never forget what went down when he reached into his waistband and pulled out several stacks and flung them about.

The Quality Control rapper pulled a serious flex on his classmates and their families by throwing up an estimated $10,000 into the air as he traipsed across the stage at his Langston Hughes High School graduation in suburban Atlanta.

And then Marrs was summarily handcuffed and detained, and it was captured by some of his classmates and observers.

In a video that has unsurprisingly gone viral, Metro Marrs tossed several stacks of dollar bills into the air as if he were at one of the city’s famous strip clubs.

According to Marrs’ Instagram page, the graduation was understandably held in an outdoor location, the Wolf Creek Amphitheater in South Fulton, Georgia, just outside Atlanta.

Marrs’ classmate spontaneously erupted in screams and cheers. The serene scene immediately devolved into pure bedlam as many of the students bolted from their chairs to frantically collect the spiraling bills.

School officials and law enforcement officers were not among the cheering crowd whatsoever. Marrs, who was born and raised in metro Atlanta, was perp-walked to a waiting squad car for his troubles.

