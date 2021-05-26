Engagement: Garrett-Murphy

San Diego-based designer Alexis Garrett is known and respected throughout the region for curating inviting interiors that truly capture the spirit of California. Inspired not just by the local lifestyle but also the surrounding nature, her firm, Alexis Garrett Design, works in residential, hospitality, product design and now, the art world. Today, Garrett along with California-based ceramicist, Nicole Novena, unveil a limited-edition ceramic collection entitled CHIME. The collaboration features 55 uniquely strung ceramic discs that dance from floor-to-ceiling. Each piece is assembled by hand by the two north county artisans and made of natural materials including California sourced clay, jute rope and leather. Here, we present a more in-depth discussion with Garrett on what inspired her move into the arts and what the future holds for CHIME.