Engagement: Garrett-Murphy

Hampshire Review
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. and Mrs. Lary D. Garrett of Mathias are pleased to announce the engagement of their son, David W. “West” Garrett, to Ms. Jennifer H. “Jenny” Murphy. Jenny is the daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Dennis R. Murphy of Falls Church, Va. West is a senior research analyst at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau in Washington, D.C.

SocietyWinterset Madisonian

Julian B. Garrett

Many people are at least somewhat familiar with the old Marxian class categories of bourgeoisie oppressors, and proletariat oppressed. Karl Marx thought that in time the proletariat would overthrow the current political system and substitute the “dictatorship of the proletariat.” The theory stated that society would be ruled for the benefit of the big majority of the population. As we […]
Relationship AdviceArkansas Online

Engagements

Megan Yonker and Samuel McLelland are engaged to marry in Pinnacle Valley on Nov. 13. She is the daughter of Joanna and Richard Yonker of New Braunfels. Her grandparents are Deanna and Jon Brown of New Braunfels, Barbara Yonker of New Braunfels and the late Richard Yonker Sr. She has a bachelor's degree of science in nursing from the Texas Tech University Health Science Center and is a pediatric nurse.
Casa Grande, AZpinalcentral.com

Engagement: Robertson-Wallace announce engagement

CASA GRANDE — Casa Grande residents Shelbie Robertson and Nate Wallace have announced their engagement. Robertson is a daughter of Tammy and Steven Robertson. Wallace is a son of Lisa Yaros and the late John Yaros. Yaros and Robertson are 2013 graduates of Casa Grande Union High School. Robertson is...
Ponca City, OKPonca City News

Engagement Announcement

Body Leslie Ann Wilson, daughter of Terri and Doug Wilson will marry Cory Glen Waite at First Baptist Church in Ponca City on Aug. 7, 2021. Leslie Ann Wilson is the daughter of Terri and Doug Wilson. She is the granddaughter of Dick Wilson of Ponca City, Cheryl Wilson, deceased, and Kareen Devitt, deceased.
Washington, INWashington Times-Herald

Murphy Truss opens

WASHINGTON — Murphy Truss, LLC, a 9,600 square foot factory at 1516 E. 150 S., Washington, celebrated a ribbon cutting, open house, lunch and prayer of dedication on Friday. With 10 employees and making trusses since late April, the new manufacturer in rural Daviess County specializes in custom-made, custom-sized trusses, delivering up to a 100-mile radius.
CollegesWVNews

Menear honored with Garrett College board award

McHENRY — Each year, the Garrett College Board of Trustees solicits nominations for the Award for Outstanding Contributions to Garrett College. Shelley Menear, GC’s director of equity and compliance, was recently selected by the board as this year’s award recipient and recognized during the college’s 49th virtual commencement ceremony. The...
Businessbizjournals

Garrett Ledgerwood

Miller Nash announces that Garrett Ledgerwood has been promoted to partner. Based in the firm’s Portland, Oregon office, and licensed to practice in Oregon, Washington, and New York, Ledgerwood is the team leader for the firm’s bankruptcy & creditors’ rights practice group. He has extensive experience in representing lenders and creditors in bankruptcy, collection actions, loan modifications and workouts, foreclosures, and receiverships, and borrowers in a variety of financing transactions.
Seattle, WASeattle University

School of Law Welcomes New Faculty, Including Our New President

As the incoming president of Seattle University, beginning July 1, 2021, Peñalver will also hold an appointment as a tenured law professor. He joins Seattle U from Cornell University, where he has been the Allan R. Tessler Dean since 2014, serving as the first Latino dean of an Ivy League law school.
Designcaliforniahomedesign.com

Introducing Chime, by Alexis Garrett

San Diego-based designer Alexis Garrett is known and respected throughout the region for curating inviting interiors that truly capture the spirit of California. Inspired not just by the local lifestyle but also the surrounding nature, her firm, Alexis Garrett Design, works in residential, hospitality, product design and now, the art world. Today, Garrett along with California-based ceramicist, Nicole Novena, unveil a limited-edition ceramic collection entitled CHIME. The collaboration features 55 uniquely strung ceramic discs that dance from floor-to-ceiling. Each piece is assembled by hand by the two north county artisans and made of natural materials including California sourced clay, jute rope and leather. Here, we present a more in-depth discussion with Garrett on what inspired her move into the arts and what the future holds for CHIME.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Tribune

University of Illinois campuses to require COVID-19 vaccine this fall

The University of Illinois will require students who plan to study in person at any of its three campuses this fall to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “This requirement is consistent with our own scientific modeling of the risks associated with the spread of the virus and its variants. It is also consistent with the Illinois Department of Public Health’s goals,” System President Tim Killeen said in ...
Career Development & Advicelexblog.com

The Alchemy of Engagement

I’ll be talking to my staff soon about employee engagement and, in particular, a survey they contributed to at my place of work. While I’m pleased that they reported that they were, for the most part, highly engaged, I don’t take credit for that. What has struck me, though, as I prepare for this meeting, is how simple it can be to create engagement, how often we fail to do so, and how difficult it is to identify what makes a difference.
Arizona Stateasu.edu

Remembering Associate Professor Daniel Brouwer

Daniel Brouwer, associate professor of rhetorical studies at Arizona State University's Hugh Downs School of Human Communication, passed away unexpectedly on May 26 at the age of 51. In his 21-year career at ASU, Brouwer was an award-winning teacher and mentor, researcher and treasured colleague. In the communication discipline, he...
Independence, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Academic All-Star: Garrett Burton

Academic honors: National Honor Society; National French Honor Society; Academic Letter; McCoy Award; debate national qualifier. Major extracurricular activities: Soccer, debate, track, cross country, Boy Scouts, four-sport varsity letterman. Who was your most inspirational teacher and why?. Mrs. Jeri Willard because she pushed me and my fellow debaters to be...
CollegesThe Island Connection

Citadel

Williams joins the leadership team at the Military College of South Carolina from the University of Kansas School of Engineering where he is the Charles E. and Mary Jane Spahr Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. “Dr. Williams is an accomplished administrator and scholar, currently serving as associate dean of the University of Kansas School of Engineering with more than 2,500 undergraduate students,” said The Citadel Provost, Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, in an announcement to college faculty. “For 20 years, Dr. Williams has led efforts to improve and introduce new and innovative engineering curriculum.
Latrobe, PAlatrobebulletinnews.com

Engagement guidelines

Engaged couples are reminded there is a $10 charge for having photographs published with engagement announcements in the Latrobe Bulletin. Engagement write-ups without a photo are still published without charge. A professional, 5-by-7 color photo reproduces best. Color is preferred for the website. Email digital photo to lb.society@verizon.net. Send photo...
Boston, MAarchitects.org

David Hacin FAIA

In celebration of Pride Month, the BSA is featuring Profiles on LGBTQ+ architects in the profession. MArch, Harvard University Graduate School of Design. It means inclusivity, universality and, mostly, visibility. It’s very important that we all be constantly reminded of all the many groups [and individuals] that make up our city and community and ensure that no one feels marginalized or left behind for who they are as human beings.
Technologyvt.edu

Alumnus Brandon Thompson receives prestigious Briggs Dissertation Award

Col. Brandon Thompson has won the nationally competitive and prestigious Briggs Dissertation Award for his dissertation, “Development and Human Factors Evaluation of a Portable Auditory Localization Acclimation Training System.”. Sponsored by Division 21 of the American Psychological Association, the award is presented annually to the most distinguished dissertation in the...
Virginia StateFalls Church News-Press

Va. Tech Evening Classes To Resume in August

Virginia Tech’s highly-touted Evening MBA (Master in Business Administration) program will return to its Falls Church center for classes this August, it was announced last week. “We know many students choose the Evening MBA because they value the in-person interactions they have with classmates and faculty members,” said Rebecca McGill,...
Oregon Statebioengineer.org

Oregon State leading $17M effort to study gravitational waves

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State University is the lead institution for a $17 million National Science Foundation center devoted to pushing the boundaries of physics knowledge by studying the universe through low-frequency gravitational waves, ripples in the fabric of time-space. Funded by the NSF as a Physics Frontiers Center, the...