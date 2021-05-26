Goose: Same Old ‘Shenanigans’

Grey Goose launched a campaign and film for Grey Goose Essences ― a new line of vodkas infused with real fruit and botanical essences. The 60-second spot, produced by Time Based Arts ― the team behind music videos for artists such as Kylie Minogue and FKA Twig ― utilized VFX to capture the bold and vivid flavor combinations in each Essences bottle through a fantasy dance sequence, it says. The Essences film was conceived in collaboration with TBA and the brand’s creative agency Mullen Lowe. The film follows a young female character who engages with a playful botanical force named “Flora,” which mimics her movements and surrounds her in a sea of sparkling petals. The TBA studio created Flora’s realistic movements through meticulously detailed petal and leaf studies, ensuring they would highlight the fresh fruit and cold-distilled botanicals in each Essences bottle. The film premiere marks the official launch of the Grey Goose Essences campaign, with additional elements to be revealed throughout the spring and summer.