Goose: Same Old ‘Shenanigans’
Like many, Goose’s Peter Anspach was in denial when the coronavirus first landed in the United States. “A couple days after we got pulled off the road in March, I was like, ‘We’re not canceling spring tour, right? We can’t do that!’” the guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist says, as he recounts the whirlwind period last year when the entire live-music scene came to a screeching halt. “Everyone was so naïve; literally, a few days after that, everything was canceled. I thought, ‘Well, summer festivals—those will be good.’ A week later, those were gone, too.”relix.com