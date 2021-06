** Get the FREE Daily SPAC Newsletter **

With 93% of pre-deal SPACs' equity trading under $10 there are a lot of SPAC bargains out there for those looking to add pre-deal SPACs below NAV. These investors are looking at the long-game with a solid yield+optionality play. What they know is that (a) there is the possibility of meaningful jumps in price when great deals get announced or there is news on great execution and (b) failing any bonus upside they can always redeem their shares for $10 + whatever gains the trust has had since investing it in treasuries.

For those investors looking for the best SPAC bargains, here are 200 SPACs under $10 as of close on Tuesday. Click through each link to see more details including details on the sponsor, team members, target focus and more.

-4.10% | GXII - GX Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.90% | FLME - Flame Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | EVOJ - Evo Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | IGNY - Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | KSIC - Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | CPTK - Crown PropTech Acquisitions (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | KAII - Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.80% | SWET - Athlon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | ISOS - Isos Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | GAMC - Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | ADER - 26 Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.70% | MBAC - M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.65% | NBST - Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.63% | GHAC - Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | ITQ - Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | AAQC - Accelerate Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | BITE - Bite Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | BRPM - B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | DTOC - Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | NRAC - Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | OSTR - Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.60% | MACA - Moringa Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.53% | SPTK - SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | GLHA - Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | LVRA - Levere Holdings Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | EJFA - EJF Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SVOK - Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | BGSX - Build Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | ADEX - ADIT EDTECH ACQUISITION CORP. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | DHHC - DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | PMGM - Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | PAQC - Provident Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SDAC - Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | COVA - Crescent Cove Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | OHPA - Orion Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | HCCC - Healthcare Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | SLCR - Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | RCLF - Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.50% | TWNT - Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | FRON - Frontier Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | GFX - Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | AEAC - Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | MACC - Mission Advancement Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | PMVC - PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.40% | ACAH - Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.34% | CTAQ - Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | VPCB - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ANZU - Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PV - Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | SNRH - Senior Connect Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | LIII - Leo Holdings III Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ESM - ESM Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | ASPC - Alpha Capital Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | DLCA - Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | PRSR - Prospector Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | NGCA - NextGen Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | HCAR - Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | HYAC - Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-3.30% | VELO - Velocity Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.25% | BYTS - BYTE Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.25% | ZWRK - Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ASAQ - Atlantic Street Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | MON - Monument Circle Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | FTEV - FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | VOSO - Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | OEPW - One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TWLV - Twelve Seas Investment Company II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | FSNB - Fusion Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | NXU - Novus Capital Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | RKTA - Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | NVSA - New Vista Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | ADRA - Adara Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | KIII - Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | AGAC - African Gold Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TMKR - Tastemaker Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | BLTS - Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | EPHY - Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.20% | TRCA - Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.12% | ROCR - ROTH CH ACQUISITION III CO (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | PUCK - Goal Acquisitions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | EBAC - European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | FPAC - Far Peak Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | CLAS - Class Acceleration Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | GSAQ - Global Synergy Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | LFTR - Lefteris Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | SPKB - Silver Spike Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | TCAC - Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | GMBT - Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

-3.10% | JOFF - JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BOAS - BOA Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ARBG - Aequi Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | DSAC - Duddell Street Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | OPA - Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | CRU - Crucible Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FSRX - FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TMAC - The Music Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | LWAC - Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | MOTV - Motive Capital Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TETC - Tech and Energy Transition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SHAC - SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | WARR - Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | LCA - Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | KRNL - Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | TMPM - Turmeric Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | ATHN - Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | PSAG - Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | KAIR - Kairos Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FCAX - Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | SCAQ - Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | JCIC - Jack Creek Investment Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | FRSG - First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | BIOT - Biotech Acquisition Company (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | COOL - Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-3.00% | DHCA - DHC Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.96% | MSAC - Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.95% | GAPA - G&P Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.92% | IIII - INSU Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HERA - FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | CFIV - CF Acquisition Corp. IV (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ETAC - E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | SCLE - Broadscale Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | GIGG - GigCapital4, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | GCAC - Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | NSTC - Northern Star Investment Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | EAC - Edify Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | BLUA - BlueRiver Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | COLI - Colicity Inc (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | ENFA - 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | HTPA - Highland Transcend Partners I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | FLAC - Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.90% | TLGA - TLG Acquisition One Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.84% | NDAC - NightDragon Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | FINM - Marlin Technology Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | QFTA - Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | EUSG - European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | KAHC - KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ITHX - ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PGRW - Progress Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ISLE - Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | HIGA - H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | SLAC - Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | FSSI - Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ASAX - Astrea Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | PDOT - Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ANAC - Arctos NorthStar Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ROSS - Ross Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | INKA - KludeIn I Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | ENVI - Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | KURI - Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.80% | EPWR - Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.71% | MDH - MDH Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | CPUH - Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | AVAN - Avanti Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | ASZ - Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | DWIN - Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | IPVF - InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | FZT - FAST Acquisition Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | DUNE - Dune Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | ARRW - Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | PNTM - Pontem Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | PACX - Pioneer Merger Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | KLAQ - KL Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | GGPI - Gores Guggenheim, Inc (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | SPAQ - Spartan Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | SCOA - ScION Tech Growth I (Pre-Deal)

-2.70% | LJAQ - LIGHTJUMP ACQUISITION CORPORATION (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | PIAI - Prime Impact Acquisition I (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | APSG - Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | VPCC - VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | YAC - Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | PTOC - Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | IPVA - InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | FACT - Freedom Acquisition I Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | SCOB - ScION Tech Growth II (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | CPSR - Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | GLBL - Cartesian Growth Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | BSN - Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | CFVI - CF Acquisition Corp. VI (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | NAAC - North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.60% | RMGC - RMG Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.59% | LOKM - Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.51% | CLRM - Clarim Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | MACQ - MCAP Acquisition Corporation (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PPGH - Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | HLAH - Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | HCII - HUDSON EXECUTIVE INVESTMENT CORP. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | ENNV - ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | GPAC - Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | ALTU - Altitude Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | TZPS - TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | PTIC - PropTech Investment Corporation II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | SLAM - Slam Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | DHBC - DHB Capital Corp. (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | TSPQ - TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | DCRC - Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | CHAA - Catcha Investment Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | ACII - Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | FVT - Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. III (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | LCAAU - L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (Pre-Deal)

-2.50% | IBER - Ibere Pharmaceuticals (Pre-Deal)

More from Boardroom Alpha

More from Boardroom Alpha For ongoing tracking, analytics, and data on SPACs checkout Boardroom Alpha's SPAC Data and Analytics service.

Will Chamath's IPOE / SoFi Deal be Impacted by Clover's Whiff?

SPACs End Week on a High (Kind of)

Will SPACs Rebound with the Market?

Exclusive SPAC Q&A: Better World Acquisition Corp (BWAC)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report.)