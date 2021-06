Brooklyn Nets vs. Milwaukee Bucks NBA Pick Prediction 6/10/2021. Nets at Bucks—NBA pick is Brooklyn Nets +4. Nets have won six of their seven games in these playoffs behind strong play on both ends of the court. They are converting on 49.6% from the floor and holding opponents to 43.7% shooting. Nets are tops in offensive efficiency this postseason with 126 points per 100 possessions. Bucks have been 12th in offensive efficiency this postseason with 109.2 points per 100 possessions. Bucks have been held to 97 points per 100 possessions in this series shooting 44.3% from the floor and 24.6% from three point range. Down 0-1 in this series the Bucks were defeated in Game 2 by 39 points. Kevin Durant will not allow any letdown from his team because going up 3-0 is huge in this series. Bucks have shown difficulty defensively in dealing with the ball movement out of the Nets in this series. Play Brooklyn +4.