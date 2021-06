The Congress of the Council of Europe adopted two resolutions protecting the LGBTI community from discrimination and hatred at its 40th Session on Wednesday. The resolutions followed two independent reports–a report that drew attention to the situation of the LGBTI community, claiming that the rights of LGBTI persons were increasingly being politicized and challenged through contestation of their recognition and identity in various parts of Europe, and another report following the November 2020 fact-finding mission to Poland, which drew attention to increasing attacks against LGBTI people in Poland.