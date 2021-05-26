Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Southampton FC: Twenty years since the last game at The Dell

By BBC
chatsports.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe script of Southampton Football Club's final league game at The Dell 20 years ago couldn't have been written any better. Level at 2-2 against Arsenal, a long ball falls to none other than Saints legend Matt Le Tissier, who swivels on the spot and volleys in a last-minute winner.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Champion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southampton Fc#Southampton Fc#Arsenal#Club Football#League Football#Saints#Southampton Fans#Tissier#Farewell#Countless Memories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
News Break
Premier League
News Break
Dell
News Break
BBC
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerTraverse City Record-Eagle

English FA Cup Champions

1875—Royal Engineers 2, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1876—Wanderers 3, Old Etonians 0 (after 1-1 draw) 1886—Blackburn 2, West Bromwich Albion 0 (after 0-0 draw) 1889—Preston North End 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. 1890—Blackburn 6, Sheffield Wednesday 1. 1891—Blackburn 3, Notts County 1. 1892—West Bromwich Albion 3, Everton 2. 1893—Wolverhampton...
Premier LeagueFrankfort Times

Southampton beats already-relegated Fulham 3-1 in EPL

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nathan Tella scored his first goal for Southampton in a 3-1 win over already-relegated Fulham in the English Premier League on Saturday. The midfielder came off the bench to net the second while Fulham’s consolation came from 18-year-old Fabio Carvalho scoring his first goal for the London club.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Southampton winger Tella proud sharing a pitch with Walcott

Southampton goalscorer Nathan Tella is proud sharing a pitch with Theo Walcott. Tella scoured and laid on an assist for Walcott in victory over Fulham on Saturday. "He's someone I looked up to when I was young, and signing my scholarship I was looking at him and the way he plays and I wanted to have a career like him," said Tella.
Premier LeagueESPN

Tella on target as Southampton beat Fulham

SOUTHAMPTON, England May 15 (Reuters) - Nathan Tella scored one goal and made another as Southampton secured a 3-1 home win over Fulham to pile on the misery for the already-relegated Londoners. Southampton went ahead in the 27th minute when dead-ball specialist James Ward-Prowse picked out Che Adams with a...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Southampton v Leeds United

Southampton are boosted by the news that Oriol Romeu could return after nearly three months out with an ankle injury. Leeds pair Mateusz Klich and Robin Koch will not play in their final two matches as they prepare for their potential involvement in Euro 2020. Midfielder Pablo Hernandez faces a...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City rival Arsenal for Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand

Manchester City have joined the interest in Southampton fullback Ryan Bertrand. The Daily Mail says both Arsenal and Manchester City are interested in the 31-year-old, with the Gunners counting Kieran Tierney as their only senior left-back after Sead Kolasinac joined Schalke on loan. AMikel Arteta's side have stepped up their...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City, Spurs chasing Southampton striker Danny Ings

A summer race for Southampton striker Danny Ings is set to spark. The Sunday Mirror says Ings' contract with the Saints expires at the end of next season as he has been linked with a host of clubs in recent months. Everton, Spurs West Ham and Manchester City all want...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE: Roy Hodgson looks to bounce back from Southampton defeat while Jack Grealish targets first start since February to boost Euros hopes

Crystal Palace are targeting a return to winning ways as they welcome Aston Villa to Selhurst Park on Sunday lunchtime. Roy Hodgson's side were comfortably dispatched by Southampton last time out and they will be seeking a response to avoid Villa completing the double over them in 2020-21. For Villa,...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

FA Cup final and Premier League: 10 talking points from the weekend

1) Top down, Leicester’s glory down to togetherness. Of all of the post-match scenes, as the emotion ran wild through the Leicester ranks, was anything more touching than when the club’s chairman, Top Srivaddhanaprabha, was led onto the Wembley pitch by Kasper Schmeichel to be presented with the FA Cup? Bouncing up and down with the players, Srivaddhanaprabha could savour a dream-come-true moment and the poignancy was obvious, given the tragic death in 2018 of his father andthen Leicester owner, Vichai. What shone through was the connection that Srivaddhanaprabha has with the manager, Brendan Rodgers, and the squad. It was easy to envy for supporters of plenty of other clubs, and a powerful force that played its part in Leicester’s victory. The Top down togetherness helps make Leicester a destination club. Thefinal was historic for Leicester but the sense that the journey will continue is inexorable. David Hytner.