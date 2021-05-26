Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

By Associated Press
fortwaynesnbc.com
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks have appeared before Congress, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues that are dividing the country. Climate change, voting rights and racial inequity animated the debate and questioning of the executives in a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. Democrats demanded the Wall Street powerhouses do more to help struggling minority communities. Republicans warned against promoting social activism through banking practices.

fortwaynesnbc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Voting Rights#Democrats#Ap#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Health
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Vermont Statewamc.org

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy Discusses Legislative Priorities

Before U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy left Vermont to return to Washington on Monday, the Democrat discussed several pieces of legislation that will be his priorities as the session continues. Vermont’s senior senator expects a busy six weeks as Senators return to Washington. Leahy says the Appropriations Committee, which the he...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Democrats' voting rights plan faces long odds in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A proposal to reform U.S. elections that Democrats say is vital to protecting Americans’ right to vote hits the Senate floor on Tuesday, where it faces opposition from Republicans who say the measure infringes on states’ rights. Without Republican support, Senate Majority Chuck Schumer will be unable...
Congress & CourtsForbes

NHL, Ben & Jerry’s Among 70+ Corporations Urging Senate To Pass For The People Act This Week — But Voting Bill Still Likely To Fail

Dozens of companies publicly urged the Senate to pass the sweeping For the People Act to strengthen voting rights in an open letter before the chamber votes on the legislation this week, the latest instance of corporate America controversially wading into the national debate over voting rights—though the bill is almost certain to fail as Republicans remain opposed.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

More than 70 companies call on Senate to pass voting right bill

More than 70 businesses have signed on to a letter urging the Senate to pass a sweeping voting rights bill. The letter, which was spearheaded by Declaration for American Democracy, Vote.org, and Michelle Obama ’s When We All Vote, said the Senate should pass the bill to address legislation that has already been introduced and passed in states aimed at restricting voter access, among other concerns.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

This week: Senate set for voting rights fight

The Senate’s months-long fight over voting is set to come to a head this week before lawmakers leave town for the July 4 break. The Senate is poised to leave town for two weeks on Thursday, while the House is in town through next week before leaving until July 19.
Presidential Electionlc.org

One Vote Away From Permanent Election Fraud

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) says HR 1 (S 1) is "the most dangerous legislation pending before the United States Congress." The battle rages on in the Senate over the election fraud legalization bill, which just resurfaced under a new number (S 2093). The next step happens as early as Tuesday, so this battle is far from over! S 2093 is essentially the same as HR 1, which passed by just two votes in the House above the necessary 218-vote threshold. This was in part because of bipartisan opposition to this bill.