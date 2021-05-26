Bank CEOs outline pandemic support; senators split on issues

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of the six biggest U.S. banks have appeared before Congress, eager to lay out their support for struggling consumers and small businesses. But lawmakers focused more keenly in a Senate hearing on the contentious social and political issues that are dividing the country. Climate change, voting rights and racial inequity animated the debate and questioning of the executives in a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee. Democrats demanded the Wall Street powerhouses do more to help struggling minority communities. Republicans warned against promoting social activism through banking practices.