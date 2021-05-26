Cancel
Get Ready For May’s Full Moon & Total Lunar Eclipse To Change Everything

By Gala Mukomolova
Refinery29
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month's Sagittarian Total Lunar Eclipse knows that "forever's gonna start tonight" —because, if a Sagittarian could, they would go about treating all their nights that way. And, if they belted out the song, they wouldn’t think about it as an incantation because they know that a lunar eclipse isn’t about spell work since the lunar eclipse is a spell in and of itself — an earthly intervention between our two luminaries. They would also know that the totality of the eclipse is just one physical manifestation of the universe's synchronicities, one moment in time when everything lines up and feels like fate. And it’s this relationship to fate, to the many roads not taken and the ones that led us here, that suffuses the song and the feeling behind it. Forever starts tonight, and an altered forever starts tomorrow and the day after and every day after that.

