Thursday’s Late Show was the last A Late Show, as The Late Show returns on Monday. Now, that sentence, appearance notwithstanding, makes perfect sense to those who’ve been tuning into Stephen Colbert’s CBS late-night talk show at any point in the last 15 months. As those viewers know, Colbert rechristened his top-rated show once he left the echoey, pandemic-emptied expanse of the Ed Sullivan Theater proper for what he’s come to semi-affectionately dub “The Storage Closet,” swapping out a definite article for the indefinite to at least acknowledge that things have been, well, let’s call them “different” for him and his crew.