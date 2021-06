Queen Samantha Irby returns with another hilarious, almost absurdly relatable collection of essays in WOW, NO THANK YOU! Whether she's sharing recipes for children's undeserving taste palates or destroying a hotel room with heavy period flow (love that Austin played a small part in Sam's story), Irby's latest might just be her best. This is one of those books that folks will tell you not to read in public, but I say DO IT. You'll find yourself cackling shamelessly and end up introducing onlookers to their new favorite writer, the one and only Samantha Irby. WOW, YES THANK YOU, ALWAYS MORE.