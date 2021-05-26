A day-by-day checklist as a hurricane approaches

Getting ready for an approaching hurricane can feel overwhelming. Here’s a guide to the essential tasks and when to do them. If you are in an evacuation zone, determine where you will go. If you are staying, now is the time to get your home ready and put together a disaster supply kit. But have a backup plan for shelter, just in case. Make a family communications plan, with contact information, designated meeting places if anyone gets separated, and an out-of-town contact. A form for preparing a communications plan can be found at ready.gov. Place copies of your insurance policies in a safe deposit box or safe, along with other important documents such as deeds, wills, and family medical information. Photograph or scan your documents and save them to the cloud. Prune trees and shrubs that might endanger your house, but don’t do this during a hurricane watch or warning.