Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A day-by-day checklist as a hurricane approaches

By David Fleshler
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleGetting ready for an approaching hurricane can feel overwhelming. Here’s a guide to the essential tasks and when to do them. If you are in an evacuation zone, determine where you will go. If you are staying, now is the time to get your home ready and put together a disaster supply kit. But have a backup plan for shelter, just in case. Make a family communications plan, with contact information, designated meeting places if anyone gets separated, and an out-of-town contact. A form for preparing a communications plan can be found at ready.gov. Place copies of your insurance policies in a safe deposit box or safe, along with other important documents such as deeds, wills, and family medical information. Photograph or scan your documents and save them to the cloud. Prune trees and shrubs that might endanger your house, but don’t do this during a hurricane watch or warning.

www.sun-sentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checklist#Hurricane Watch#Video Camera#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentNewsTarget

Hurricane prep checklist: 12 Things to do before hurricane season

With the Atlantic hurricane season well underway, it’s important to make sure that your property is ready for the next big hurricane. Hurricanes can be destructive events. You don’t want to be scrambling at the last minute cutting away dead branches or removing outdoor furniture with a hurricane approaching. Don’t...
Environmentmasterdoctor.net

Hurricane prep checklist: 12 Things to do before hurricane season

With the Atlantic hurricane season well underway, it's important to make sure that your property is ready for the next big hurricane. Hurricanes can be destructive events. You don't want to be scrambling at the last minute cutting away dead branches or removing outdoor furniture with a hurricane approaching. Don't wait until a hurricane watch is issued...