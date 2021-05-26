Joel McHale Ate 10,000 Calories of Desserts Every Day While Shooting ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’
Fox premieres “Crime Scene Kitchen,” its newest guessing-game series, Wednesday, following the conclusion to Season 5 of “The Masked Singer.” The face of this baking competition is “Community” alum and “Masked Singer” judge Ken Jeong’s bestie, Joel McHale, who is maybe not the last person you’d expect to host a baking show — but he’s certainly toward the bottom of the list. But that’s exactly why Fox wanted him for the gig.www.thewrap.com