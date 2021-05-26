Cancel
Tonya Eberhart & Michael Carr of BrandFace: “Don’t doubt yourself”

By Theresa Albert
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t doubt yourself. Writing a book is hard work. If it wasn’t, there would be fifty million books published per year instead of a million. Remember that no one else can tell your story because no one else has lived your life. Be bold and persistent. There is only one you, and only one writing style or story like yours.

Books & LiteratureJeffbullas's Blog

How to Write a Bestseller: Advice from a Publisher (Episode 63)

Vikrant Shaurya’s journey to the self-publishing world started in an unlikely place: engineering college. In India, engineering is seen as a respectable profession that can set people up to have a comfortable life. Because his parents wanted him to pursue that field, he enrolled in engineering college. But Shaurya quickly realized that engineering wasn’t for him.
Books & Literaturethenerddaily.com

Q&A: Marissa Levien, Author of ‘The World Gives Way’

In a near-future world on the brink of collapse, a young woman born into servitude must seize her own freedom in this glittering debut with a brilliant twist; perfect for fans of Station Eleven, Karen Thompson Walker, and Naomi Alderman. We chat with debut author Marissa Levien about The World...
Books & Literatureeatmy.news

Barry B. Wright - Doubt Is A Good Thing; It Keeps You A Little Off-Balanced As A Writer & I Believe Open To Alternative Possibilities (Author, Canada)

During my second year at university, my first article was published, in of all places, Northern Ireland while visiting relatives. When I boarded the plane in Toronto and left Canada for three and a half months to travel the United Kingdom, I never dreamt I would be writing an article on the new City of Craigavon for the Portadown Times newspaper in Northern Ireland.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

When You Just Need a Good Cry: A Reading List

Crying over fictional characters is safe; in real life, in times of sadness, we have to take care of others, we need to keep things together, we need to manage the details. But in a book, we’re free to let go. Sobbing over a book can be cleansing and cathartic, a much-needed release of emotion.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Adora Winquist of Crystal Raven: “Confidence”

Confidence. Have confidence in yourself and quit stalling. You don’t need to be the “greatest” author, but with that story in your head, you already are an author. If you are thinking about writing, you are already probably better than you think. The story is in there, so let it out! Incorporating elements in the story you already have learned or know something about also bolsters your confident voice.
Books & Literaturestateofpress.com

Kristen Arnett’s Book Recommendations

Welcome to Shelf Life, ELLE.com’s books column, in which authors share their most memorable reads. Whether you’re on the hunt for a book to console you, move you profoundly, or make you laugh, consider a recommendation from the writers in our series, who, like you (since you’re here), love books. Perhaps one of their favorite titles will become one of yours, too.
Books & Literaturethegazette.com

Business writing tips from Elmore Leonard

There’s nothing like a pandemic to spur media consumption. At this point, I’ve binged almost everything from classics such as “The Sopranos” (yes, I’d never seen it) to pop-culture kitsch like “Tiger King” to phenomenal new shows such as “The Queen’s Gambit.”. I’ve also done some binge reading as well....
Books & LiteratureMorning Sun

Shipman’s ‘Clover Girls’ tops May best-sellers list

1. Viola Shipman, “The Clover Girls: A Novel” (Graydon House) 2. John Green, “The Anthropocene Reviewed” (Dutton/Penguin Books) 3. Emily Henry, “People We Meet on Vacation: a novel” (Berkley/Penguin Books) 4. Supriya Kelkar, “That Thing about Bollywood” (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers) 5. Angeline Boulley, “Fire Keeper’s Daughter”...
Combat Sports411mania.com

TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement

Former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks is having her breast implants removed, and took to social media to discuss her decision to do so. Brooks, who was with TNA from 2003 through 2010 and returned for another run from 2011 to 2012, took to her Twitter account to talk about cosmetic surgery and why she made the decision to have her implants removed, noting that they were causing her health issues. She noted that she is not opposed to cosmetic surgery at all and that she believes people should do it because they want to, saying that when she had it done in 2006 she was not in a good place mentally.
EntertainmentPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Insurance Officer Met Little Johnny

Today's two jokes about a little boy named Johnny, who always has a hilarious answer for any question, no matter who is asking. It was Thursday when an elderly insurance officer entered the porch of the house. He rang the doorbell, but no one opened it. The officer tried once again, and after some time passed, the door slowly creaked to show Little Johhny behind it – more concerned than sad.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
The Independent

Groom explains why he checked his phone as his bride walked down the aisle: ‘Crypto never sleeps’

A man has offered an explanation for why he checked his phone just as his wife-to-be walked down the aisle at their wedding after a TikTok video of the moment went viral.Taylor Loren posted the clip, which garnered more than 2.4 million views, showing her now-husband’s reaction on their wedding day four years ago.The clip starts with her husband beaming from ear to ear as he watches her walk down the aisle towards him. Loren wrote on the clip: “Four years ago today I walked down the aisle to marry the love of my life.“It was one of the most...
Books & Literatureamsnbc.com

20 best books in 2021, according to Amazon’s editors

Ahead of summer reading lists traditionally released around this time (the official start of the season arrives June 20 alongside Father’s Day), Amazon has launched its own books list: the Best Books of the Year So Far. Amazon Books editors picked out each of the books in the list — 20 top titles published within the first half of the year that its editors “couldn’t stop thinking, raving about or recommending,” genres spanning from mystery to biography.
Applegreenvillejournal.com

For Goodness’ Sake with William Brown – What are you saying no to?

My dad used to tell me, “You can have anything you want in this life, but you can’t have everything.” That, to me, illustrates the value of choice. We have to decide what we really want in life and make a choice. What you say no to is just as important as what you say yes to, maybe even more so.
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: How a freewheeling art critic got clout

- - - About 30 years ago, a former Texas kid, surfer dude, frat boy, grad student in linguistics, gallery owner, chain smoker, art critic, alcohol and amphetamine abuser, magazine editor, country music journalist, rock-and-roll band member, songwriter and semiotician named Dave Hickey sat down to write a series of essays on the idea of beauty, particularly as it applied to Robert Mapplethorpe's X-rated photographs of male homosexual acts. The essays were published in 1993 as a book titled "The Invisible Dragon" by a small but well-regarded Los Angeles art press. That book was followed in 1997 by "Air Guitar," another collection of essays, this one dealing with subjects ranging from Andy Warhol to Liberace. Ten years after he began the first book, Hickey was arguably the most influential art and cultural critic in America, the winner of a MacArthur Fellowship.
Books & Literaturesideshow.com

Geek Headlines- Isaac Asimov, a New Tolkien Book, Mythbusters, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Apple TV won a competitive battle for the rights to the adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s ‘Foundation.’ Often referenced as a major influence for modern times sci-fi, Foundation tells the story of humans scattered across the galaxy, ruled by the ‘Galactic Empire.’ (Sound familiar?) Skydance Television is developing the show with David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman as show runners.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

A Guide To Discovering New Authors

Walking into the bookstore has always been a religious experience for me. I am at peace whenever I’m perusing shelves overflowing with stories written by strangers. Stumbling upon a book that captures my attention and excitement always makes me feel like I’ve won some literary lottery. I honestly blame the...