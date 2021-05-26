Tonya Eberhart & Michael Carr of BrandFace: “Don’t doubt yourself”

Former TNA Knockout Traci Brooks is having her breast implants removed, and took to social media to discuss her decision to do so. Brooks, who was with TNA from 2003 through 2010 and returned for another run from 2011 to 2012, took to her Twitter account to talk about cosmetic surgery and why she made the decision to have her implants removed, noting that they were causing her health issues. She noted that she is not opposed to cosmetic surgery at all and that she believes people should do it because they want to, saying that when she had it done in 2006 she was not in a good place mentally.