Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Aimee Daramus, Psy.D. of Audeo Therapy: “Figure out who your readers are”

By Theresa Albert
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I first started writing and talking publicly about mental illness, I was very narrowly focused on building my private practice. A good social media presence and some press mentions can be helpful. People were definitely receptive, and talking and teaching about it became a goal of its own. Then came the book, and the mission hasn’t changed but I have a lot more ability to influence things on a larger scale.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michio Kaku
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psy D#Talk Therapy#Music Therapy#Social Psychology#Clinical Psychology#Play Therapy#Audeo Therapy#The Food Network#Adler University#Urban Balance#Harold Washington College#Vogue#Iop#Psychreg#Callisto Media#Twitter#Facebook#Individual Therapy#Emotional Coping Skills#Psy D
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental Healthhbr.org

Why Therapy Can Make You Better at Your Job

How investor and philanthropist Vikas Shah’s mental health journey has shaped his leadership. Investor and philanthropist Vikas Shah has been an entrepreneur since he was a teenager. And throughout much of his career, he struggled with anxiety and depression. But for a long time, he didn’t have the words to identify how he was feeling, let alone address it.
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Microdose of Mindfulness?

We hear a lot about Mindfulness and the Mindfulness community, but most people find Mindfulness difficult to learn and implement. Then I interviewed Janet Fouts who has a unique take on how to utilize Mindfulness one tiny step at a time, she calls these tiny steps a mircodose. Janet Fouts.
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

4 Behaviors That Reveal Someone Has A Lazy Personality

Have someone ever called you “lazy”? Most people have! Many individuals like to throw around the accusation around, assigning any non-productivity or a lack of activity to the phrase. It’s an insult. But have you considered that, instead, you are merely disinterested?. While it’s true that so-called lazy behavior can...
Kidsbaltimorefishbowl.com

How Play Helps: How Play Supports Kids’ Mental Health & Emotional Development

After the year we’ve all been through, it may not come as a surprise that there’s a mental health emergency among children that’s only worsening as a result of the emotional toll the pandemic, economic crisis, and struggle against racial inequities is having on children. And although it’s frightening to...
Mental Healthkulturehub.com

7 mental health Instagram accounts that support, motivate, and inspire

There is always talk about how toxic social media is. It seems that every time I speak to my friends, at least one of them is threatening to delete Instagram or Twitter. However, social media, and Instagram accounts in particular, can simultaneously be a space for self-expression and inspiration, and a cleanse for one’s mental health.
Mental HealthCosmopolitan

How to talk to the men in your life about mental health

By now, most people are familiar the chilling figures around male mental health: suicide is the biggest killer of men under 50 in the UK, three times as many men die by suicide than women, and men are less likely to access psychological therapies than women, according to the Mental Health Foundation.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Things to Expect (and Not!) in Your First Therapy Session

It takes a lot of strength to make that first therapy appointment, but now that you have, you might be wondering what it will involve. Scheduling your first therapy session requires resolve — to admit you may need some help or that you have a condition, symptoms, or challenges to work through — and self-awareness to recognize you need a little help.
Alabama StateDothan Eagle

Alabama counselor offers advice for improving mental health

Mental health historically has been an issue not discussed widely in public. But the pandemic has highlighted the need to bring it to the forefront. Statistics show more people have become comfortable seeking assistance with managing their fears, isolation and anxiety surrounding the pandemic, as well as financial uncertainty and overall mental and emotional wellness.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What to Do When Depression Makes You Feel Worthless

Feelings of worthlessness can happen for a variety of reasons, including depression. But with self-care and support, confidence and joy can return. Experiencing a low mood and thoughts of worthlessness can be unpleasant and even frightening at times. These emotions may arrive after a major life transition, such as a divorce or a job loss. They can also be because of financial difficulties or another life stressor.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Melissa Douaire of Whole Person Conversations: “Moderation wins the day”

Moderation wins the day. — Three years ago, I was running on a treadmill and was feeling good, then too good, and overdid it. I let my speed dial control my ego and then suddenly and painfully, “broke my butt.” It was a tendon injury that sidelined me for months, crucial months when I wanted to be working out for my bridal vanity.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Why You Should Consider Therapy

Mental health is vital to your overall health, if you don’t properly pay attention to your mental health when it is giving you signs that something is wrong, it can lead to dangerous consequences and problematic effects. Effects of Poor Mental Health. One of the common problems associated with poor...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Sean Paul of MD NowPsych: “Therapy”

Individuals should consider talking more openly about their mental health if they feel comfortable. I have heard from many patients that once they open up to friends or family they often are surprised to learn that those people also have struggled with mental health issues. As a part of our...
Mental Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Howie Mandel: Living with anxiety and OCD is a nightmare

Howie Mandel is “living in a nightmare” with anxiety and OCD. The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge – who has Alex, 31, and daughters Riley, 28, and Jackie, 36 with wife Terry – has suffered from severe anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder since he developed a fear of germs as child and still finds every day to be a struggle.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

What Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Feels Like

When you live with OCD, some aspects of day-to-day life may feel uncertain and continually out of reach. Imagine for a moment you are on your way to work, and throughout the entire commute, you can’t stop thinking you left the door unlocked. You know you locked it, but at the same time, you’re just as convinced you didn’t.
Mental Healthtcea.org

Focusing on Self Care for Educators

The ability to stay poised, focused, and positive while also being relaxed and flexible is one of the top challenges of being an educator. And, of course, the stresses that make self care harder have increased in the past year. That’s why the end of this school year offers a crucial time to reflect on good practices for keeping ourselves healthy, mentally, physically, and emotionally.
Mental HealthPowell Tribune

Know there is help for postpartum depression

An awareness campaign — Wyoming: Climb out of the Darkness — for prenatal and postpartum mental health began the first of May and runs through June 26. Now in its third year, the campaign highlights patients suffering, surviving and those lost to mood and anxiety disorders associated with pregnancy and childbirth. As a group, those disorders are called perinatal mood and anxiety disorder, or PMAD.
Mental HealthPosted by
WITF

Mental Health after the Pandemic

During the COVID-19 pandemic we experienced feelings of prolonged worry, stress and isolation. On the next Transforming Health, we’ll take a closer look at the impact of the pandemic on our mental health. Tune in for WITF’s original production Transforming Health Thursday, June 17 at 8pm for the newest episode....
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Beyond Remission: From Alcohol Dependence to Optimal Mental Health

New research published online in the journal Substance Use & Misuse is good news for those struggling with alcohol dependence: the possibility of ending this dependency gets easier with age. Moreover, more than half of individuals who have been dependent on alcohol are free of any addictions or mental illness, and nearly 40% are in excellent mental health.
Mental HealthDaily Item

Jasmin Iolani Hakes: My daughter fell off the mental health care cliff

Our mental health system has failed my daughter. Again. Actually, that’s not true. There is no system, no real help for her. My 20-year-old daughter tried to kill herself three weeks ago. She took a lot of pills all at once and, afraid that wouldn’t do the trick, drove toward the American River to drown herself. Her boyfriend happened to drive past her car and waved her down. That serendipity is the only reason she’s alive today.