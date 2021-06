The Carolina Hurricanes stepped on the ice in Tampa Bay down two games to none to the Lightning on Thursday night. It was safe to say that the game was a must-win for the Hurricanes, and a win was just what they got. Petr Mrazek was stellar in net, his first game between the pipes since May 10, and the SAT line of Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov and Tevuo Teravainen was back and better than ever.