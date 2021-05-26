Alexander Graf of Spryker: “I carried this curiosity into e-commerce”

Writing a book brings with it a new level of credibility that’s not achievable via other media formats. Even though my podcast might have millions of listeners, in our world that doesn’t count as much as being a successful author. It’s definitely helped to create my own brand: Alex, the expert, the author — instead of Alex, the blogger. Over time this has led to more invitations by CEOs, or to give more talks, which has led to more business success — and ultimately more revenue for the businesses I own.