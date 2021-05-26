Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Alexander Graf of Spryker: “I carried this curiosity into e-commerce”

By Theresa Albert
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting a book brings with it a new level of credibility that’s not achievable via other media formats. Even though my podcast might have millions of listeners, in our world that doesn’t count as much as being a successful author. It’s definitely helped to create my own brand: Alex, the expert, the author — instead of Alex, the blogger. Over time this has led to more invitations by CEOs, or to give more talks, which has led to more business success — and ultimately more revenue for the businesses I own.

thriveglobal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Graf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollars#Founders#E Commerce Companies#Brand Driven Digital#Digital Publishing#Business Success#Spryker Systems#The E Commerce Book#Etribes#Abc#Bbc#Rakuten#Digital E Commerce Expert#E Commerce Development#Themes Alexander#Curiosity#Digital Pioneers#Ceo#B2c Channels#Publishing Companies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
eBay
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
News Break
Podcast
Country
Germany
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Walmart
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Netflix moves into e-commerce with launch of online store

Netflix on Thursday announced the launch of its foray into e-commerce with Netflix.shop, an online store that will sell exclusive limited edition products inspired by Netflix shows and made in partnership with up-and-coming artists. The shop will carry clothing, toys and games. For June, the new online store will be...
Educationproz.com

Marketing/Beauty/E-Commerce Project EN>Various

Languages: English to Danish, English to Dutch, English to Finnish, English to French, English to German, English to Norwegian, English to Polish, English to Swedish. We are currently looking for qualified freelance translators with a background and experience in translating marketing and advertising content, particularly beauty, cosmetics, fashion, clothing and product description.
Internetproz.com

English Native Only, E-commerce Conversations-TRADOS

Magma Translation is a Brazilian Translation Company with exponential growth on projects in the language pair Spanish to English. Therefore, we're recruiting new translators for a Huge translation project from Spanish Into English. This project has started already, you can start to translate today yet!. The content is quite easy,...
Internetchainstoreage.com

Pinterest unveils shopping list feature, expands global e-commerce

Pinterest is making it easier for users to save items they want to purchase and rolling out shopping features to four new countries. The visually oriented social media platform is launching a new feature called Shopping List in the U.S. and U.K. With internal data indicating Pinterest users are over seven times more likely to purchase products they have saved, Shopping List enables consumers to automatically save their product pins in one place.
Technologymoneyweek.com

How to buy in to Latin America’s e-commerce boom

Investing in e-commerce and payments businesses around the world should keep paying off nicely for years to come as global wealth increases. But the fastest growth in this area is likely to take place in Latin America. Rapidly expanding internet access from a low base, Covid-19-induced lockdowns and shop closures have all provided a big boost. This is borne out by another set of record-breaking results (see below) from the region’s dominant online-retail platform MercadoLibre (Nasdaq: MELI).
Businesssmarteranalyst.com

Amazon Deepens Ties with Casino Group to Enhance Food E-Commerce in France

Amazon (AMZN) has deepened its ties with Casino Group in France to offer customers a wide selection of food products and pick-up points. The strategic alliance will allow the e-commerce giant to introduce new customers to the Casino Group’s expertise. The two have been exploring ways of deploying new solutions...
New York City, NYbostonnews.net

Black Owned Up and Coming E-Commerce Retailer: Style Shark

NEW YORK, NY / June 19, 2021 / To honor Juneteenth, Style Shark, one of the ten best black female-owned fashion retailers worldwide, celebrates black business excellence. On this special day, CEO Dionne Middlebrooks encourages communities to support local female-owned black businesses, especially those hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dionne,...
RetailInvestorPlace

This is the Best Turnaround Story in E-Commerce Today

No. I’m not talking about literal dumpster diving, where you salvage discarded items in a dumpster or trash can. I’m talking about financial dumpster diving, which – much like real dumpster diving – involves digging through today’s trash to find tomorrow’s treasure, or more specifically, is the process of sorting through beaten-up, left-for-dead stocks in hopes of finding one that could bounce back.
Businesshypebeast.com

Google Is Expanding Its E-Commerce Partnerships To Better Take On Amazon

Google is claiming an even larger stake in the digital retail space through enhanced partnerships with Shopify, Square, and other e-commerce ecosystems, helping the platform better take on competitors like Amazon. The company announced on Thursday that vendors who use Square, GoDaddy and WooCommerce will be able to seamlessly sell...
Provo, UTwinsightgrocerybusiness.com

ShopHero CEO: Dot Acquisition Solidifies Commitment to Indie E-Commerce

ShopHero, the Provo, Utah-based e-commerce provider serving as a white-label partner to hundreds of independent grocers in the U.S. and Canada, has been acquired by food redistributor Dot Foods in a move ShopHero’s CEO said would solidify its commitment as a partner to independent grocery clients. “Yesterday we were a...
Minoritieshypebeast.com

Facebook and Instagram Announce New Pride-Themed E-Commerce Features

Facebook and Instagram are sharing new ways to amplify LGBTQ+ voices during Pride Month, including a new e-commerce feature called Shop With #Pride, which spotlights queer-owned businesses. Facebook announced its new Pride-themed initiatives on Tuesday, aimed at supporting LGBTQ+ businesses impacted by the pandemic. “We know that diverse-owned businesses have...
Economybakingbusiness.com

Silver Hills debuts e-commerce platform

ABBOTSFORD, BC. — Silver Hills, a producer of plant-based, non-GMO products, including bread, oats, granolas and cereals, has launched The Oven Door (www.theovendoor.co), a new direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform. The online grocery shopping platform will offer select products from Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, Little Northern Bakehouse, One Degree Organic Foods and the recently launched Carbonaut.
Technologytelerik.com

Should You Help Your Fintech Clients with Digital Marketing?

Even if you’ve only designed financial products like apps or websites, expanding into digital marketing for fintech isn’t a bad idea. I’ll break down the pros and cons, and provide you with some tips on how to get started with designing for blogs, newsletters and social media. I spend a...
InternetThe Drum

Thought leaders deliver new insight into the e-commerce landscape

This promoted content is produced by a member of The Drum Network. The Drum Network is a paid-for membership product which allows agencies to share their news, opinion and insights with The Drum's audience. Find out more on The Drum Network homepage. On Thursday June 17 2021, feed management and...
Small BusinessPosted by
TechRadar

Fasthosts launches e-commerce website builder for SMBs

UK-based web hosting service provider Fasthosts has unveiled the launch of its new ecommerce website builder in a bid to help businesses create professional online shops. With the new website builder offering, companies will be able to establish their online space quickly as the company boasts of the new product’s ease of use and price transparency.
BusinessTimes Union

transcosmos builds e-commerce website for "ONWARD DD," a D2C apparel brand

Succeeded in launching the website in only 45-days using Shopify, the e-commerce platform. transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has built an e-commerce website powered by the e-commerce platform Shopify, for Onward Digital Lab Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan; President: Hironobu Mita), a company that operates the D2C apparel brand "ONWARD DD."
Technologydcvelocity.com

Free shipping still rules in e-commerce

Shoppers will spend more and wait longer for online purchases that offer free shipping, according to a survey of more than 1,000 U.S. consumers, released earlier this month. The survey by technology firm Inmar Intelligence reinforces the power of free shipping in an accelerated e-commerce environment and highlights a host of other consumer trends as the economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Economyinfluencermarketinghub.com

18 Top eCommerce Marketing Agencies to Elevate Your Brand

Starting an eCommerce business takes a whole lot of blood, sweat, and tears. So, to ensure that all your hard work gets noticed by the right people at the right time, it is a good idea to reach out to a marketing agency that specializes in eCommerce marketing. From PPC to SEO, there are many services that they can offer to help you elevate your brand.