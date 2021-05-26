Cancel
PawedCast Episode 247: Toronto FC and Pride-Courage Rewinds, Red Bulls Preview, Nani’s Suspension, and More

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City extended its season-opening unbeaten to six matches with Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Toronto FC. The Lions were forced to beat the Reds with their captain and both starting fullbacks tied behind their backs but they were stout defensively and got a timely early goal from Tesho Akindele. They also got some great saves from Pedro Gallese.

www.themaneland.com
