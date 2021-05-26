PawedCast Episode 247: Toronto FC and Pride-Courage Rewinds, Red Bulls Preview, Nani’s Suspension, and More
Orlando City extended its season-opening unbeaten to six matches with Saturday's 1-0 home win over Toronto FC. The Lions were forced to beat the Reds with their captain and both starting fullbacks tied behind their backs but they were stout defensively and got a timely early goal from Tesho Akindele. They also got some great saves from Pedro Gallese.