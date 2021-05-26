Cancel
Ray Williams JR of Greenway Capital Management: “Know that if you do not it about it, someone else will”

By Theresa Albert
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting a book opened doors for the business to generate more clients. I sent 200 copies to local churches and non-profit community centers with a business card inserted inside each book and an invitation to speak for free, when in-turn I was able to increase my client base. As a...

thriveglobal.com
Robert Kiyosaki
Napoleon Hill
Applegreenvillejournal.com

For Goodness’ Sake with William Brown – What are you saying no to?

My dad used to tell me, “You can have anything you want in this life, but you can’t have everything.” That, to me, illustrates the value of choice. We have to decide what we really want in life and make a choice. What you say no to is just as important as what you say yes to, maybe even more so.
EconomyThrive Global

Kevin Gindi of Cheeky: “Don’t be afraid to price your product fairly”

Don’t be afraid to price your product fairly. We iterated on price many times over because we were worried people simply wouldn’t buy at certain price points. If you build an amazing product and experience, that will resonate with people. Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram,...
EconomyThrive Global

Nimi Patel Shares Mindset Lessons To Thrive Within Business

Mum of two, wife and Founder of Elite Up Education, Nimi Patel says that everyone has knowledge that can be pivoted to produce income. Born in a secluded village, Nimi was raised off the land, income was produced through hard manual graft, put in the time and for that, you would be paid. It wasn’t until her move to sunny side Australia she would discover the decreasing popularity of manual labour, and the increasing popularity of a more “American Dream”, this differs for many, but the most common definition at least in 2021, is to create income with as little time spent to utilize your body’s running out clock to do what you enjoy – In short, get paid without doing much, if anything at all.
Books & LiteratureJeffbullas's Blog

How to Write a Bestseller: Advice from a Publisher (Episode 63)

Vikrant Shaurya’s journey to the self-publishing world started in an unlikely place: engineering college. In India, engineering is seen as a respectable profession that can set people up to have a comfortable life. Because his parents wanted him to pursue that field, he enrolled in engineering college. But Shaurya quickly realized that engineering wasn’t for him.
Musicboxden.com

Prodigy & The Alchemist The Albert Einstein LP Appreciation Thread

Prodigy & The Alchemist The Albert Einstein LP Appreciation Thread. The anniversary is tomorrow but wanted to show appreciation for one of P's and Alc's last greatest collabs before he passed. RIP Prodigy. Badnewz100 said. The anniversary is tomorrow but wanted to show appreciation for one of P's and Alc's...
MusicThrive Global

Frankie Vegas of WHO’S FRANKIE: “Trust in the universe ”

Trust in the universe — Know that everything that is meant for you will find you, and everything that is not.. will miss you. If you believe it so wholeheartedly as if it has already happened to you, and remain in a state of gratitude. It will be yours in no time!
EconomyThrive Global

How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Wendy Margolin & Kage Spatz

The most important thing to remember for content is that you are a human selling to other humans, no matter what your service or product is. As a part of my Marketing Strategy Series, I’m talking with fellow marketing pros at the top of their game to give entrepreneurs and marketers an inside look at proven strategies you might also be able to leverage to grow your business or career. Today I had the pleasure of talking with Wendy Margolin.
Real Estatehometalkonline.com

Why Real Estate Wisecracks Prompt a Smile

In addition to producing some of America’s greatest literature, Mark Twain was its century’s most successful humorist. One of his most quoted wisecracks was one that bears on real estate: “Buy land—they’re not making it anymore.” It made people laugh because it’s so obviously true. That’s a common thread for...
Mental HealthIntrovert, Dear

How to Maximize Your Natural Creativity as an Introvert

Introverts have the power to imagine and the power to take what we see and make it real — but first we must harness our creativity. Not all creative people are introverts, and not all introverts are super creative. But some of history’s greatest artists and writers have thrived on alone time — and not by coincidence. Take Georgia O’Keeffe, for example, who lived a reclusive life to suit her introvert nature. “I get on pretty well with my own company,” she once told Andy Warhol.
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Adora Winquist of Crystal Raven: “Confidence”

Confidence. Have confidence in yourself and quit stalling. You don’t need to be the “greatest” author, but with that story in your head, you already are an author. If you are thinking about writing, you are already probably better than you think. The story is in there, so let it out! Incorporating elements in the story you already have learned or know something about also bolsters your confident voice.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

How to Become the Person You Want to Be

We all have the desire to grow into our best selves. However, it’s very important that you approach personal growth in the right way. It’s one thing to feel like you have potential you want to grow into and it’s another thing to feel like you fall short of some ideal persona that society says is good.
EconomyEntrepreneur

What Isaac Newton and Richard Branson Can Teach You About Overcoming Fear and Getting Started on Your Goals

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. It has never been easier to start a business, connect with an audience or develop yourself as an individual. Digital tools, access to information and walkthrough examples are abundant and delivered across every medium like no other time in human history. So why is it so easy to put things off, dream about what could happen or wistfully complain about missed opportunities?
EconomyThrive Global

10 Defining Qualities of a Bulletproof Startup Founder

Let’s just go straight to the point here. Quality #1. Determination. And when it’s mixed with resourcefulness it is an unstoppable blend. In non-stop startup wars, you can find success if you are willing to do the reasonable thing longer than most founders. Quality #3. Attention. Especially to the counterintuitive...
SocietyThrive Global

Why I Started The Hope Experiment

Each time someone stands up for an ideal or acts to improve the lot of others…he sends forth a tiny ripple of hope. — Robert Kennedy. Hope got me through. A light during some dark times—well before the pandemic and marriage and kid. Hope was a packed suitcase in my closet as a teen. It was the horizon beyond my front stoop. Hope held the promise for a better day ahead, even a better moment. It was a way out. A reprieve.
PetsThrive Global

Luna Grace Isbell-Love of Luna Love Leadership: “Be An Idealist”

Be An Idealist. This is about carrying a vision that only you can see, that’s why it hasn’t been done already. You see it as complete in it’s most ideal state, you see the world or your industry in their most ideal state, this is what inspires others. Anyone can follow a vision, but there are few people who can see the ideal scene and inspire a movement around it.
CelebritiesThrive Global

Nick Maccarone: “Get rid of distractions”

One useful lesson I learned by writing a feature length screenplay is to not wait for an opportunity to fall in your lap. Hard work, integrity, and the ability to work well with others are unfortunately not enough to succeed. There is an element of luck and timing involved in everything we do. But I think you can increase your odds of success if you create your own opportunities. The acting industry in particularly is such a crowded space that in order to really stand out you need to become a three-dimensional storyteller. The more you can broaden a few useful skill sets, the better chance you have of getting your story told. I would also say it’s incredibly important to define success on your own terms. In an industry that promotes the idea it’s movie star or bust, it’s very easy to get caught up in what success should look like. But if you don’t take the time to really ask yourself what you want, you may not even realize your values, goals, and aspirations are not aligned with what the industry or society says it should be. I think that’s a very important distinction to make. Make sure your ladder isn’t leaning against the wrong wall.
EconomyThrive Global

Infusing Personal Development to Attain Business Goals Efficiently

Infusing Personal Development to Attain Business Goals Efficiently. To achieve optimum success in life, one ought to care for their well-being. Your overall well-being is necessary to work on your business goals effectively. According to David Waldy, a coach and speaker on life and business, it is essential to prioritize personal development aside from building your business to live a fulfilling and happy life. David is a fiercely empathetic coach and speaker who creatively infuses personal development with business coaching. He coaches and speaks on sales, marketing, mindset, online business, personal growth, habits, and systems. He has been honored to speak, train, and develop high-level programs and workshops for industry leaders like Tony Robbins and Dean Graziosi. David’s mission is to help people feel seen, heard, and understood and empower them to become the version of themselves that they always said they would be.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise

Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise comments on how the development of RevOps and RevTech platforms will help sales and marketing teams realign their processes and strategies for better outcomes:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ed, tell us more about Openprise and your journey as a tech founder...