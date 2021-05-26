Ray Williams JR of Greenway Capital Management: “Know that if you do not it about it, someone else will”

One useful lesson I learned by writing a feature length screenplay is to not wait for an opportunity to fall in your lap. Hard work, integrity, and the ability to work well with others are unfortunately not enough to succeed. There is an element of luck and timing involved in everything we do. But I think you can increase your odds of success if you create your own opportunities. The acting industry in particularly is such a crowded space that in order to really stand out you need to become a three-dimensional storyteller. The more you can broaden a few useful skill sets, the better chance you have of getting your story told. I would also say it’s incredibly important to define success on your own terms. In an industry that promotes the idea it’s movie star or bust, it’s very easy to get caught up in what success should look like. But if you don’t take the time to really ask yourself what you want, you may not even realize your values, goals, and aspirations are not aligned with what the industry or society says it should be. I think that’s a very important distinction to make. Make sure your ladder isn’t leaning against the wrong wall.