MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has selected the team he hopes will guide him to a second term in office. On Wednesday, the governor’s campaign organization announced its top leadership, which will be led by Campaign Manager Cassi Fenili, who served as the deputy campaign manager in Evers successful 2018 run. The University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate most recently served as an advisor to the Democratic Party in its Save the Veto initiative, which strove to avoid state Republicans from winning a supermajority in the state legislature during the 2020 election.