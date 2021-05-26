Cancel
Using Intuition and Facts For Better Decisions

By Hellen Muthoni
Thrive Global
 16 days ago

When organizations are making decisions, they are highly likely to rely on prior data that informs them of what has been happening in the past. From this, they are able to predict the future and therefore make wise decisions that are based upon facts. Today, the advent of data science...

Mental Healthaddicted2success.com

How to Use Psychological Distance to Become a Better Problem Solver

Life is about finding a way of living that makes you the happiest. However, that’s not always easy, and we all have to deal with obstacles and problems we don’t expect. Whether your problems stem from work, personal or emotional matters, a simple mindset shift can change how you go about them. That’s the art of problem solving, and with the help of a little-known phenomenon called psychological distance, that’s what we’re going to dive into today.
ScienceEurekAlert

Using machine learning to evaluate and discover theories of decision-making

In the largest experiment studying people's "risky choices" to date, researchers show how machine learning can be used to test and improve long-stagnant theories of human decision-making. Understanding and predicting how people make decisions has been a longstanding goal in psychology and economics, which has led to a proliferation of competing theories and models of decision-making. But many of these theories are often difficult to distinguish from each other and few provide discrete or novel insights into human behavior. As a result, there remains little consensus on the best decision theory or model and little gain in their predictive power. Recently, efforts to discover and evaluate new decision-making theories have been enhanced using machine learning. However, while these data-driven approaches can accelerate the discovery of new predictive models of human judgments, the results are limited by small datasets and are often uninterpretable. To address this, Joshua Peterson and colleagues collected a large dataset of human decisions for nearly 10,000 risky choice problems. Risky choice - one of the most basic and extensively studied problems in classical decision theory - evaluates how a person decides between two unequal gambles: getting $100 with a probability of 20% or getting $50 dollars with a probability of 80%, for example. Peterson et al. found that deep neural networks could mimic human decisions to a surprising degree of accuracy, substantially outperforming existing, human-generated risky choice models. What's more, in learning to mimic human decisions, the networks also revealed many of the psychological properties underlying established behavioral theories, allowing them to be evaluated and refined. "Ultimately, the increased availability of large datasets and improvements in computing power will make machine learning an indispensable component of the decision scientist's toolbox, revitalizing (and perhaps ... revolutionizing) theoretical research on human choice behavior," write Sudeep Bhatia and Lisheng He in a related Perspective.
Mental HealthPosted by
Well+Good

‘I’m an Intuitive Healer—Here Are 4 Ways to Tap Into Your Intuition’

There’s a reason people say the phrase “trust your gut.” Sometimes, our bodies can sense things—good and bad—before they happen. Other times, if we’re faced with a choice, our bodies and brains somehow instinctually know where to go, and we end up landing on the option that works in our favor. We don’t know why it’s the right choice—we just know. That, my friends, is called intuition.
Posted by
Nick Davies

Use These Easy Self Improvement Methods For Better Living

Many people are trying to find some easy self-improvement strategies and struggle with the right method to start their individual development. You have to discover the techniques that operate best for you, simply because every person is unique and various self-improvement assistance works for various people. You should always continue researching and learning new ways to improve your personal development program.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Can We Balance Accuracy and Fairness in Machine Learning?

As people who work with code on a daily basis, it’s perhaps inevitable that data scientists sometimes default to binary thinking. Ones and zeros. Signal and noise. Statistical significance—or its absence. As Jessica Dai writes in a recent post on algorithms and fairness, we don’t have to stick to this...
Technologypsychologytoday.com

ShadowBox Training for Making Better Decisions

People need help making better decisions, especially in high-pressure jobs like being a firefighter or law enforcement officer. ShadowBox-style training allows individuals to compare their decisions with experts' perspectives and learn from their experience. Practicing with realistic training scenarios can help people make better decisions when faced with urgent, high-stakes...
EconomyThrive Global

10 Defining Qualities of a Bulletproof Startup Founder

Let’s just go straight to the point here. Quality #1. Determination. And when it’s mixed with resourcefulness it is an unstoppable blend. In non-stop startup wars, you can find success if you are willing to do the reasonable thing longer than most founders. Quality #3. Attention. Especially to the counterintuitive...
Technologydmagazine.com

Six Steps to Better Decisions When Considering New Technology Solutions

For years, companies have looked to better enable their organizations and serve their customers by considering, if not embracing digital technologies. The COVID-19 pandemic, which emptied offices as employees shifted to work-from-home, changed the customer buying experience, and had a severe impact on production lines and supply chains, has compelled many companies to accelerate their search for technology or automation solutions. A company’s ability to drive adoption of technology and embrace an innovative culture is critical. Choosing the right technology among so many choices is hard.
Sciencejotform.com

How Decision Science Can Help You Make Better Choices

When I was a teenager, my father would unfailingly surprise me with a Kodak disposable camera on special occasions. Jittery with anticipation, I would rip open the cardboard box and stick the camera in my pocket, ready at the drop of a hat to immortalize the day’s events on film. Once the film was finished, I would run to the store where I would carefully fill out the details on the paper envelope before dropping my entire camera into its contents. I would wait, with bated breath, until I could finally flip through my assortment of images, reliving the moment with each new and exciting photo.
Technologytowardsdatascience.com

Adaboost: Intuition and Explanation

Boosting is an important tool to have in your machine learning toolkit. It is an ensemble method — a machine learning technique that combines multiple models to create a better model. Boosting is widely used in the machine learning world, and AdaBoost is one of the most popular boosting algorithms. Let’s understand how it works.
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Is making a Good Resume for Data Science Enough?

4 things you must do before any interview. There is a lot of hustle for making a good resume or CV for any post. And this hustle is justified as your resume is your first impression on the interviewer. It should be neat, clean, readable, and should contain all things you did professionally.
FitnessSTACK

What is Intuitive Eating?

The intuitive eating practice was founded in 1995 by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch. It is a practice that focuses on the mind and body health connection. This practice has 10 fundamental principles that, when used together, help you to meet your health needs. This practice is not a diet, but it is a sustainable way to create a healthy mental and physical relationship with food.
Softwarethehustle.co

Using AI to write better, faster, smarter

Computers can write bizarre sci-fi movies about characters who have to “go to the skull,” but can they make us better writers?. Compose.ai just raised $2.1m in seed funding to help us write faster, per TechCrunch. It’s a free browser extension that offers autocomplete suggestions to help users churn out...
Mental HealthJournal Gazette and Times Courier

FACTS FOR FAMILIES: Using mindful movement for stress reduction

Since we are still acknowledging Mental Health Awareness Month, I wanted to share a little bit about mindful movement. Mindfulness is defined as an awareness that arises through paying attention, on purpose, in the present moment. Practicing mindfulness can happen in many ways including types of breathing, visualization, using our...
Fitnesspodiumrunner.com

The Truth About Intuitive Eating for Runners

Intuitive Eating is trending right now. If you are unsure of what this way of eating is all about, it essentially encompasses getting back to how we innately learned to eat (connecting the mind and body) before there were any rules around our food and food choices. The founders, dietitians Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch, define intuitive eating as “a self-care eating framework, which integrates instinct, emotion, and rational thought.”
Computersarxiv.org

Making Better Use of Bilingual Information for Cross-Lingual AMR Parsing

Abstract Meaning Representation (AMR) is a rooted, labeled, acyclic graph representing the semantics of natural language. As previous works show, although AMR is designed for English at first, it can also represent semantics in other languages. However, they find that concepts in their predicted AMR graphs are less specific. We argue that the misprediction of concepts is due to the high relevance between English tokens and AMR concepts. In this work, we introduce bilingual input, namely the translated texts as well as non-English texts, in order to enable the model to predict more accurate concepts. Besides, we also introduce an auxiliary task, requiring the decoder to predict the English sequences at the same time. The auxiliary task can help the decoder understand what exactly the corresponding English tokens are. Our proposed cross-lingual AMR parser surpasses previous state-of-the-art parser by 10.6 points on Smatch F1 score. The ablation study also demonstrates the efficacy of our proposed modules.
ScienceThrive Global

Why Things Always Take Longer Than You Think (And What Do To About It)

If so, you’re not alone. I get asked about time estimation A LOT. Why? Well, probably because people come to me with time management issues. And maybe because I’m always talking about task realism: the idea that we should only assign ourselves what we can realistically accomplish on any given day. And something that is key to realistic planning is accurate time estimates. When you’re trying to plan your work, and time block your day, it can be frustrating to block too little time for a task or project, and then realize your whole day is off.