Six Characteristics of Successful Leaders

If you are a business owner, you’ve invested time and effort to build a business that supports your family and many others including employees, vendors, customers and your community. Whether it’s a few years from now, decades away or tragically unexpected, there will come a day when you aren’t running your business at the intensity level and vigor you are today. Succession planning should be part of your overall business plan and your personal financial plan. After all, the three go together. Consult with financial, legal and tax advisors as each brings a level of expertise to the planning discussion. The following six steps are essential to successfully transfer your business and protect what you have worked hard to build.