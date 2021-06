You may find yourself exhausted at the end of the day, and the tiredness seems to be increasing. What is the deal? You are at home, so things should be easier, right?. Not necessarily. Many people are having this problem, and it stems from being overworked, a lack of exercise, and not getting enough vitamins from the foods they eat. The point is, you are not alone in this. Most people who are working from home feel exhausted at the end of their day.