UK PM's former adviser confirms Johnson said "let the bodies pile high"

By Reuters
Dominic Cummings, former special advisor for Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces questions from lawmakers over the government's COVID-19 response, in London,Britain, May 26, 2021, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS.

Boris Johnson's former adviser Dominic Cummings confirmed on Wednesday that he had heard the prime minister say "let the bodies pile high" when discussing whether he should lock down Britain again late last year.

Johnson has denied reports he had would rather "let the bodies pile high", but asked whether he had heard the prime minister say those words, Cumming replied: "Yes," confirming a report by the BBC.

"I heard that in the prime minister's study," he told a parliamentary committee.

