Every so often a game is announced that generates massive amounts of attention. Gamers proclaim that this will be the next big game. They’ll say that this has everything you could ever want, a large expansive world, crazy customization, or deep combat. But upon release, people realize they had just expected too much and the game is just alright. The latest victim of this trend is Experiment 101’s new game, Biomutant. There is so much potential for Biomutant to be an excellent title, however many issues and design choices hold it back from how great it could truly be.