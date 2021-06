Food trucks are coming to Buena Vista University throughout the summer. Come to Parking Lot H on Iowa Street between College Street and Grand Avenue on the BVU campus. On Wednesday, May 19 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. check out Big Papa’s Grub on the Run from Sioux City. It’s Fat Boy Food Blog Approved and winner of the 2021 Siouxland’s Choice Awards for the best Food Truck.