Santa Clarita restaurants may be able to keep temporary outdoor dining setups past the state’s full reopening next week, city of Santa Clarita officials announced Monday. City officials had previously said the continuance of the city’s Eat Local program — which issued free temporary-use permits allowing restaurants to convert parking lots, street parking and sidewalks into outdoor seating — past the state’s June 15 reopening would depend on the state’s health order. Officials had said Friday that, if 100% indoor occupancy was allowed at restaurants, the city program would end.