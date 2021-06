Lowering The Cost And Complexity Of Deploying New Services By Stitching Together Multiple Cloud And Edge Environments Through A Unifying Real-time Framework. VMware, Inc, and Vapor IO announced they are building a Multi-Cloud Services Grid that integrates the VMware Telco Cloud Platform with Vapor IO’s Kinetic Grid platform, allowing developers and service operators to hypercompose grid services on-demand. The collaboration aims to greatly simplify and lower the costs of deploying distributed 5G systems and real-time applications by stitching together multiple cloud and edge environments into a unifying framework that can serve up resources for use, on-demand, across shared infrastructure.